Jets Waive Three Players

The Jets have waived WR Stacy Coley, CB Rashard Robinson and DL Charles Tapper.

Coley signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets in January after appearing in seven total games the past two seasons with the Vikings and Giants. Originally a seventh-round draft pick in 2017, the 6'0", 195-pounder totaled 166 receptions for 2,218 yards and 20 touchdowns at Miami (FL).

The 6'2", 177-pound Robinson, in his fourth season out of LSU, appeared in 16 games for the Jets in 2017-18 and was credited with 10 tackles. Originally a fourth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2016, the LSU product was acquired in a trade that was consummated with San Francisco on Oct. 31, 2017.