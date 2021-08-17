Jets Waive Three; Place OL Cameron Clark on Injured Reserve 

The Jets on Tuesday waived S Bennett Jackson, RB Austin Walter and DL Michael Dwumfour and placed OL Cameron Clark on injured reserve.

Jackson, in his fourth pro season from Notre Dame, played six games for the Jets in 2019-20. After going undrafted out of Notre Dame, Jackson started his career with Baltimore in 2019 and suited up in four games there as a rookie.

Walter, claimed in May after spending last season on San Francisco's practice squad, had four carries in the Jets' 12-7 preseason win over the Giants on Saturday. An undrafted free agent out of Rice, Walter (5-8, 202) spent time with both the 49ers and Giants in 2019, in addition to the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. In four seasons at Rice, Walter had 345 carries, 1,744 yards and 13 rushing TDs. He also had 79 receptions, 803 yards and 5 receiving scores for the Owls.

Dwumfour (6-1, 296), a rookie from Rutgers, recorded a half of a sack plus a PD and a FR against the Giants. He left the game in the second half with a calf injury. The Scotch Plains, NJ, native appeared in 33 games at Michigan before transferring to the Rutgers for the 2020 campaign. Starting eight games at DT, Dwumfour totaled 25 tackles with 2 stops for loss.