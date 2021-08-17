Jets Waive Three; Place OL Cameron Clark on Injured Reserve 

S Bennett Jackson, DL Michael Dwumfour & RB Austin Walter Waived Ahead of Deadline to Reduce Roster to 85

Aug 17, 2021 at 03:09 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

2021-cuts-4-E_358A0585

The Jets on Tuesday waived S Bennett Jackson, RB Austin Walter and DL Michael Dwumfour and placed OL Cameron Clark on injured reserve.

Jackson, in his fourth pro season from Notre Dame, played six games for the Jets in 2019-20. After going undrafted out of Notre Dame, Jackson started his career with Baltimore in 2019 and suited up in four games there as a rookie.

Walter, claimed in May after spending last season on San Francisco's practice squad, had four carries in the Jets' 12-7 preseason win over the Giants on Saturday. An undrafted free agent out of Rice, Walter (5-8, 202) spent time with both the 49ers and Giants in 2019, in addition to the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. In four seasons at Rice, Walter had 345 carries, 1,744 yards and 13 rushing TDs. He also had 79 receptions, 803 yards and 5 receiving scores for the Owls.

Dwumfour (6-1, 296), a rookie from Rutgers, recorded a half of a sack plus a PD and a FR against the Giants. He left the game in the second half with a calf injury. The Scotch Plains, NJ, native appeared in 33 games at Michigan before transferring to the Rutgers for the 2020 campaign. Starting eight games at DT, Dwumfour totaled 25 tackles with 2 stops for loss.

Clark (6-4, 308), a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2020, sustained a spinal-cord contusion in a training camp practice on Aug. 3 and is expected to make a full recovery. The Charlotte product made 35 career starts in 49 career collegiate games and had 31 consecutive starts to end his career.

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Another Step in the Process Awaits Green & White in Green Bay

Zach Wilson Expected to Play 3 or 4 Series vs. the Packers; Jets Will See QB Aaron Rodgers Only in Practice; Robert Saleh and Matt LaFleur Reunited
news

Trip to Green Bay Is Old Hat for Jets Guard Greg Van Roten

GVR, Who Began His NFL Career in GB, and Green & White Meet Packers for Joint Practices & a Game This Week
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/17) | Stories, Interviews & More from Getaway Tuesday

See All of the Content from Tuesday at Jets Camp
news

Jets Notebook | QB Zach Wilson Earns High Marks From His Teammates

DL Jonathan Marshall and WR Vyncint Smith Made Impact Plays vs. Giants
news

Jets Practice Report | Jamison Crowder Has a Busy Day

WR Elijah Moore Expected to Miss This Week; DT Quinnen Williams Has Domination on His Mind 
news

Quinnen Williams Ready to Swim With the Sharks on Jets D-Line

Third-Year DT Excited About Teaming With Carl Lawson and Being Back With 'My Dogs'
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/16) | Highlights, Stories, Interviews & Photos from Monday

See All of the Content from Monday at Jets Camp
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/16) | Big Play from Jamison Crowder, a Contested TD Catch from Michael Carter & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Monday's Practice at Jets Camp
news

Jets Waive K Chris Naggar

Undrafted Free Agent Made 1 of 2 Field Goals vs. Giants
news

Jets & Giants Host First Annual Salute to Service Bowl

Flag Football Game Featured Active-Duty Services Members from All Branches of the Armed Forces
news

Joe Walton, Offensive Innovator & Jets Head Coach from 1983-89, Dies

He Loved the Game and Loved His Players, Who Reached 4 PO Berths in His Time as Green & White's OC & HC
Advertising