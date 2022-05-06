Jets Waive S Zane Lewis, RB Austin Walter & OL Isaiah Williams

The Jets have waived S Zane Lewis, RB Austin Walter and OL Isaiah Williams.
Lewis (6-1, 190) missed the 2021 season after he tore his patella tendon and sprained his MCL during training camp. He signed a reserve/future deal in January 2021 after spending most of the 2020 season on the Green & White's practice squad. He originally signed with the Cardinals in May 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of the Air Force Academy
Walter (5-8, 202) played in four games for the Jets last season and had 26 rushes, 101 and 1 TD. The Crosby, TX native signed to the Jets' practice squad Oct. 5 after he spent the summer with the Green & White. He originally signed with the 49ers in May 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Rice.
Williams (6-3, 295) signed a reserve/future deal with the team in January after he spent the 2021 season on and off the team's practice squad. He appeared in 4 games last season and took 7 snaps. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).