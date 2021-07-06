Jets vs. Texans 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Week 12 matchup between the Jets and the Texans, at NRG Stadium, will be the first game between the teams since Houston came north and defeated the Jets, 29-22, on a pair of Deshaun Watson TD passes in December 2018. After two straight winning seasons and playoff berths in 2018 (11-5) and 2019 (10-6), the Texans slumped to 4-12 last season, finishing the season under interim coach Romeo Crennel. New Head Coach David Culley who comes on the scene facing an uncertain situation at quarterback after Watson requested a trade. Now the team's marquee QB is dealing with a raft of sexual misconduct allegations that have added to the team's turmoil. Of note: The Texans have signed two of former Jets players, linebackers Neville Hewitt and Jordan Jenkins.