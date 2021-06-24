Jets vs. Patriots 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets will face the Patriots is their home opener on Sept. 19. This will be Head Coach Robert Saleh's first game coaching at MetLife Stadium and could be Zach Wilson's first start in front of a home crowd. This game could also feature a rookie-quarterback matchup if both Wilson and Mac Jones, who was selected No. 15 overall, start. If not Jones, it will likely be Cam Newton, who started for the Patriots in 2020. New England was one of the busiest teams in free agency, revamping both sides of the ball after a 7-9 record, their first below .500 finish since 2000.