Jets vs. Patriots 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Patriots Sept. 19, Travel to Foxborough Oct. 24; Take On Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore, Jonnu Smith

Jun 24, 2021 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

pats-preview-E_SZ1_2394

The Jets will face the Patriots is their home opener on Sept. 19. This will be Head Coach Robert Saleh's first game coaching at MetLife Stadium and could be Zach Wilson's first start in front of a home crowd. This game could also feature a rookie-quarterback matchup if both Wilson and Mac Jones, who was selected No. 15 overall, start. If not Jones, it will likely be Cam Newton, who started for the Patriots in 2020. New England was one of the busiest teams in free agency, revamping both sides of the ball after a 7-9 record, their first below .500 finish since 2000.

Here's a preliminary look at the Week 2 and Week 7 matchups.

New England Patriots

Owner: Robert Kraft
General Manager: Bill Belichick
Coach: Bill Belichick (280-136 record)

Players to Know

-T Trent Brown
-CB Stephon Gilmore
-TE Hunter Henry
-S Devin McCourty
-RB Sony Michel
-QB Cam Newton
-TE Jonnu Smith

210512---Schedule-Release---Green---1920x1080

Offseason

Key additions: TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, LB Matt Judon, T Trent Brown, LB Kyle Van Noy, WR Nelson Agholor, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Jalen Mills, DL Henry Anderson, DT Davon Godchaux

Key losses: LG Joe Thuney, WR Damiere Byrd, CB Jason McCourty, DT Adam Butler, S Terrence Brooks, LB Brandon Copeland

Draft Class: QB Mac Jones (Rd 1), DT Christian Barmore (Rd 2), EDGE Ronnie Perkins (Rd 3), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Rd 4), LB Cameron McGrone (Rd 5), S Joshuah Bledsoe (Rd 6), T William Sherman (Rd 6), WR Tre Nixon (Rd 7)

Matchup Information

2020 Patriots record: 7-9 (3rd in AFC East)
Series record: Patriots lead 69-54-1
Last matchup at MetLife Stadium: Nov. 9, 2020; Patriots 30, Jets 27
Last home victory vs. NE: Dec. 27, 2015; Patriots 20, Jets 26
Last matchup in New England: Jan. 3, 2021; Jets 14, Patriots 28
Last road victory vs. NE: Nov. 14, 2008; Jets 34, Patriots 31

Historical Nugget

