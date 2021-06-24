Jets vs. Patriots 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets will face the Patriots is their home opener on Sept. 19. This will be Head Coach Robert Saleh's first game coaching at MetLife Stadium and could be Zach Wilson's first start in front of a home crowd. This game could also feature a rookie-quarterback matchup if both Wilson and Mac Jones, who was selected No. 15 overall, start. If not Jones, it will likely be Cam Newton, who started for the Patriots in 2020. New England was one of the busiest teams in free agency, revamping both sides of the ball after a 7-9 record, their first below .500 finish since 2000.
Here's a preliminary look at the Week 2 and Week 7 matchups.
New England Patriots
Owner: Robert Kraft
General Manager: Bill Belichick
Coach: Bill Belichick (280-136 record)
Players to Know
-T Trent Brown
-CB Stephon Gilmore
-TE Hunter Henry
-S Devin McCourty
-RB Sony Michel
-QB Cam Newton
-TE Jonnu Smith
Offseason
Key additions: TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, LB Matt Judon, T Trent Brown, LB Kyle Van Noy, WR Nelson Agholor, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Jalen Mills, DL Henry Anderson, DT Davon Godchaux
Key losses: LG Joe Thuney, WR Damiere Byrd, CB Jason McCourty, DT Adam Butler, S Terrence Brooks, LB Brandon Copeland
Draft Class: QB Mac Jones (Rd 1), DT Christian Barmore (Rd 2), EDGE Ronnie Perkins (Rd 3), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Rd 4), LB Cameron McGrone (Rd 5), S Joshuah Bledsoe (Rd 6), T William Sherman (Rd 6), WR Tre Nixon (Rd 7)
Matchup Information
2020 Patriots record: 7-9 (3rd in AFC East)
Series record: Patriots lead 69-54-1
Last matchup at MetLife Stadium: Nov. 9, 2020; Patriots 30, Jets 27
Last home victory vs. NE: Dec. 27, 2015; Patriots 20, Jets 26
Last matchup in New England: Jan. 3, 2021; Jets 14, Patriots 28
Last road victory vs. NE: Nov. 14, 2008; Jets 34, Patriots 31