Jets vs. Panthers 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets will travel to Carolina to play the Panthers on Sept. 12 at 1pm on CBS. This matchup will be Robert Saleh's first game as head coach of the Jets. It will also QB Sam Darnold's first game with the Panthers and it will come against his former team. He was traded by the Green & White in early April. It could also be the QB Zach Wilson's first NFL start after being selected No. 2 overall.
Here's a preliminary look at the Week 1 matchup.
Carolina Panthers
Owner: David Tepper
General Manager: Scott Fitterer
Coach: Matt Rhule (5-11 record)
Players to Know
-WR Robby Anderson
-DL Derrick Brown
-DE Brian Burns
-RB Christian McCaffery
-QB Sam Darnold
-WR D.J. Moore
-T Taylor Moton
Offseason
Key additions: QB Sam Darnold, OLB Haason Reddick, LB Denzel Perryman, OL Pat Elflein
Key losses: WR Curtis Samuel, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Mike Davis
Draft Class: CB Jaycee Horn (Rd 1), WR Terrace Marshall (Rd 2), T Brady Christensen (Rd 3), TE Tommy Tremble (Rd 3), RB Chuba Hubbard (Rd 4), DT Dayvion Nixon (Rd 5), CB Keith Taylor (Rd 5), G Deonte Brown (Rd 6), WR Shi Smith (Rd 6), Thomas Fletcher (Rd 6), DT Phil Hoskins (Rd 7)
Matchup Information
2020 Panthers record: 5-11 (3rd in NFC South)
Series record: Panthers lead 4-3; 3-1 at home against the Jets
Last matchup in Carolina: Dec. 15, 2013; Jets 20, Panthers 30
Last road victory vs. CAR: Oct. 29, 2001; Jets 13, Panthers 12