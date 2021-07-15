Jets vs. Panthers 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Travel to Carolina September 12, 2021; Take On Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Sam Darnold

Jul 15, 2021 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

panthers-preview-AP20264716193229
Mark LoMoglio/AP Images

The Jets will travel to Carolina to play the Panthers on Sept. 12 at 1pm on CBS. This matchup will be Robert Saleh's first game as head coach of the Jets. It will also QB Sam Darnold's first game with the Panthers and it will come against his former team. He was traded by the Green & White in early April. It could also be the QB Zach Wilson's first NFL start after being selected No. 2 overall.

Here's a preliminary look at the Week 1 matchup.

Carolina Panthers

Owner: David Tepper
General Manager: Scott Fitterer
Coach: Matt Rhule (5-11 record)

Players to Know

-WR Robby Anderson
-DL Derrick Brown
-DE Brian Burns
-RB Christian McCaffery
-QB Sam Darnold
-WR D.J. Moore
-T Taylor Moton

210512---Schedule-Release---Green---1920x1080

Offseason

Key additions: QB Sam Darnold, OLB Haason Reddick, LB Denzel Perryman, OL Pat Elflein

Key losses: WR Curtis Samuel, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Mike Davis

Draft Class: CB Jaycee Horn (Rd 1), WR Terrace Marshall (Rd 2), T Brady Christensen (Rd 3), TE Tommy Tremble (Rd 3), RB Chuba Hubbard (Rd 4), DT Dayvion Nixon (Rd 5), CB Keith Taylor (Rd 5), G Deonte Brown (Rd 6), WR Shi Smith (Rd 6), Thomas Fletcher (Rd 6), DT Phil Hoskins (Rd 7)

Matchup Information

2020 Panthers record: 5-11 (3rd in NFC South)
Series record: Panthers lead 4-3; 3-1 at home against the Jets
Last matchup in Carolina: Dec. 15, 2013; Jets 20, Panthers 30
Last road victory vs. CAR: Oct. 29, 2001; Jets 13, Panthers 12

Historical Nugget

