Jets vs. Panthers 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets will travel to Carolina to play the Panthers on Sept. 12 at 1pm on CBS. This matchup will be Robert Saleh's first game as head coach of the Jets. It will also QB Sam Darnold's first game with the Panthers and it will come against his former team. He was traded by the Green & White in early April. It could also be the QB Zach Wilson's first NFL start after being selected No. 2 overall.