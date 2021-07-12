Jets vs. Eagles 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

In a limited series of games that dates to 1973, the Jets have never been able to secure a victory over the Eagles in 11 tries. And while this game is technically scheduled to be played on Dec. 5, Week 13, the match between the Jets and the Eagles was added to the teams' schedules when the NFL expanded the regular season from 16 to 17 games in 2021. The Jets' original 16 opponents of 2021 were known at the end of the 2020 regular season. The idea was to have NFC teams play AFC teams based on the rotation from two seasons earlier. The AFC East and NFC East teams played in 2019, the Jets and Eagles both finished in fourth place this past season, so the teams will meet in 2021.