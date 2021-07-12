Jets vs. Eagles 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Philadelphia on Dec. 5 in Team’s ‘17th’ Game

Jul 12, 2021 at 08:00 AM
bell headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

AP20356015746343-hurts-thumb
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

In a limited series of games that dates to 1973, the Jets have never been able to secure a victory over the Eagles in 11 tries. And while this game is technically scheduled to be played on Dec. 5, Week 13, the match between the Jets and the Eagles was added to the teams' schedules when the NFL expanded the regular season from 16 to 17 games in 2021. The Jets' original 16 opponents of 2021 were known at the end of the 2020 regular season. The idea was to have NFC teams play AFC teams based on the rotation from two seasons earlier. The AFC East and NFC East teams played in 2019, the Jets and Eagles both finished in fourth place this past season, so the teams will meet in 2021.

Here's a preliminary look at the Week 13 matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles

Owner: Jeffrey Lurie
General Manager: Howie Roseman
Coach: Nick Sirianni (0-0)

Players to Know

-QB Jalen Hurts
-DT Fletcher Cox
-RT Lane Johnson
-C Jason Kelce
-CB Darius Slay
-DE Brandon Graham

210512---Schedule-Release---Green---1920x1080

Offseason

Key additions: OT Le'Raven Clark, DE Ryan Kerrigan, CB Josiah Scott, RB Kerryon Johnson, LB Eric Wilson, QB Joe Flacco

Key losses: QB Carson Wentz, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, DE Vinny Curry, DT Malik Jackson, LB Nate Gerry, LB Duke Riley, S Jalen Mills, P Cam Johnston

Draft Class: WR DeVonta Smith (Rd 1), OL Landon Dickerson (Rd 2), DT Milton Williams (Rd 3), CB Zech McPhearson (Rd 4), RB Kenneth Gainwell (Rd 5), DT Marlon Tiupulotu (Rd 6), LB JaCoby Stevens (Rd 6), LB Patrick Johnson (Rd 7)

Matchup Information

2020 Season record: 4-11-1 (4th in NFC East)
Series record: Eagles lead series, 11-0
Last matchup at MetLife Stadium: Sept. 27, 2015; Eagles 24, Jets 17

Historical Nugget

Related Content

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | CBs Room Is Eager and Talented, but 'Green'

Bryce Hall and Bless Austin Lead a Young CB Group
news

Which RB Will Lead the Jets in Yards From Scrimmage in 2021?

Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter, Ty Johnson & La'Mical Perine  Among Green & White's RB Stable 
news

Jets vs. Buccaneers 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Tampa Bay on Jan. 2, 2022
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | A Lot of Horses in the RB Stable

Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter Join Room That Includes La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams
news

QB Guru John Beck on Zach Wilson: 'He Has His Own Artwork, and It's Going to Be Cool'

Beck Talks of the "Ultra-Competitive" Jets QB Who Always Wants to Attack the Defense
news

Jets vs. Titans 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Tennessee Oct. 3; Take On Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown
news

Where Are They Now: Brett Miller

Catch Up with the Former Jets Offensive Tackle
news

NFL Network: Who's The Most Underappreciated Jets Player?

DL John Franklin-Myers Broke Out in 2020; Had 27 QB Pressures and 3 Sacks
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Very Good D-Line Gets Even Better

Quinnen Williams Welcomes Established Vets Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins & Vinny Curry to New 4-3 Base
news

Zach Wilson, Corey Davis Among NFL.com's Most Exciting New QB-WR Combos

Jets GM Joe Douglas Brought in Former Titans Wideout in Free Agency
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Are the WRs the Most Improved Positional Group?

Corey Davis Ready to Be a WR1; Rookie Elijah Moore a Dynamic Player
Advertising