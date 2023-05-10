Jets Will Host Dolphins in NFL's First-Ever Black Friday Game

| BUY TICKETS NOW as Part of Visa Presale

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Jets will host the Miami Dolphins in the league's first-ever Black Friday game on Nov. 24th. Kickoff for the day-after Thanksgiving contest at MetLife Stadium is slated for 3:00 p.m.

Amazon will provide free access for all fans to the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

"We're excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets," said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon. "On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we're thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown."