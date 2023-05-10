Jets Will Host Dolphins in NFL's First-Ever Black Friday Game

| BUY TICKETS NOW as Part of Visa Presale
The NFL announced Wednesday that the Jets will host the Miami Dolphins in the league's first-ever Black Friday game on Nov. 24th. Kickoff for the day-after Thanksgiving contest at MetLife Stadium is slated for 3:00 p.m.
Amazon will provide free access for all fans to the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, streaming exclusively on Prime Video.
"We're excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets," said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon. "On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we're thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown."
The Jets and the Dolphins split their season series in 2022 with both clubs holding serve at home. The Green & White ran away from the 'Fins last October at MetLife Stadium, turning a tight contest into a 40-17 rout with a 21-0 fourth quarter. RB Breece Hall amassed 197 yards from scrimmage, reaching the 100-yard receiving mark for the first time, and CB Sauce Gardner, who would go on to capture Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, recorded his first career interception.
The Jets will be led by new QB Aaron Rodgers, who owns a 3-1 career mark vs. the Dolphins and a 92.9 passer rating. The Dolphins will counter with a defense coordinated by Vic Fangio whose unit added a key piece with the trade acquisition of six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey.
The Dolphins earned a postseason spot in Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach, cementing a wild card berth with a 11-6 win over the Green & White on Jan. 8, 2023. Robert Saleh, a longtime friend of McDaniel who worked alongside him on Kyle Shanahan's 49ers staff, said last year that he hopes the teams can flip the AFC East and become the two top teams in the division. The legendary Al Michaels will handle the play-by-play call for Amazon and be joined in the booth by Kirk Herbstreit while Kaylee Hartung will handle the sideline reporting.
The entire Jets' Schedule presented by JetBlue will be released on Thursday, May 11th at 8 p.m. on Jets platforms (@nyjets) and on NFL Network. Visa Cardholders can purchase tickets for all home games at MetLife Stadium. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 15th at 10 a.m.