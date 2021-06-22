Jets vs. Dolphins 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets and the Dolphins have played each other 111 times (yes, 110 times in the regular season and once in the postseason -- the infamous Mud Bowl AFC title game on Jan. 23, 1983). The game against Miami at MetLife Stadium will be the Jets' only back-to-back meetings this season against AFC East opponents (Buffalo visits the week before). After finishing 5-11 in 2019, Head Coach Brian Flores turned around things as the Dolphins checked in with a 10-6 record, but missed the postseason. The wily veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has taken his "magic" to the Washington Football Team, leaving the offense in the hands of second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa and newcomer Jacoby Brissett joins the room.