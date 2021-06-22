Jets vs. Dolphins 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets and the Dolphins have played each other 111 times (yes, 110 times in the regular season and once in the postseason -- the infamous Mud Bowl AFC title game on Jan. 23, 1983). The game against Miami at MetLife Stadium will be the Jets' only back-to-back meetings this season against AFC East opponents (Buffalo visits the week before). After finishing 5-11 in 2019, Head Coach Brian Flores turned around things as the Dolphins checked in with a 10-6 record, but missed the postseason. The wily veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has taken his "magic" to the Washington Football Team, leaving the offense in the hands of second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa and newcomer Jacoby Brissett joins the room.
Here's a preliminary look at the Week 11 and Week 15 matchups.
Miami Dolphins
Owner: Stephen M. Ross
General Manager: Chris Grier
Coach: Brian Flores (15-17)
Players to Know
-QB Tua Tagovailoa
-CB Xavien Howard
-WR DeVante Parker
-LB Jerome Baker
-CB Byron Jones
-TE Mike Gesicki
Offseason
Key additions: DB Jason McCourty, OG D.J. Fluker, LB Duke Riley, WR Will Fuller, QB Jacoby Brissett, DB Justin Coleman, WR Robert Foster, LB Bernardrick McKinney
Key losses: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, C Ted Karras, DE Shaq Lawson, DT Davon Godchaux, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB Kyle Van Noy, S Bobby McCain, P Matt Haack
Draft Class: WR Jaylen Waddle (Rd 1), DE Jaelan Phillips (Rd 1), S Jevon Holland (Rd 2), OT Liam Eichenberg (Rd 2), TE Hunter Long (Rd 3), OT Larnel Coleman (Rd 7), RB Gerrid Doaks (Rd 7)
Matchup Information
2020 Season record: 10-6 (2nd in AFC East)
Series record: Tied, 55-55-1
Last matchup at MetLife Stadium: Nov. 29, 2020; Dolphins 20, Jets 3
Last home victory vs. Miami: Dec. 8, 2019; Jets 22, Dolphins 21
Last matchup at Miami: Oct. 18, 2020; Dolphins 24, Jets 0
Last road victory at Miami: Oct. 4, 2015, Jets 27, Dolphins 14