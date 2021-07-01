Jets vs. Colts 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets will will travel to Indianapolis and take on the Colts Nov. 4 on Thursday Night Football. This is the Green & White's only primetime matchup in 2021. Indy is the second team the Jets will face in 2021 who made the playoffs in 2020. Both the Jets and Colts will enter 2021 with different quarterbacks as Indianapolis traded for former Eagles QB Carson Wentz in the offseason. With the Green & White's bye coming in Week 6 after the game in London against the Falcons, the team will get an extended rest after this Thursday-night contest.
Here's a preliminary look at the Week 9 matchup.
Indianapolis
Owner: Jim Irsay
General Manager: Chris Ballard
Coach: Frank Reich (28-20 record)
Players to Know
-QB Carson Wentz
-LG Quenton Nelson
-DL DeForest Buckner
-LB Darius Leonard
-TE Jack Doyle
-RB Nyheim Hines
-RB Jonathan Taylor
Offseason
Key additions: QB Carson Wentz, T Eric Fisher, LB Malik Jefferson, T Sam Tevi, DL Isaac Rochell
Key losses: T Anthony Castonzo, DL Denico Autry, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Anthony Walker
Draft Class: DE Kwity Paye (Rd 1), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (Rd 2), TE Kylen Granson (Rd 4), S Shawn Davis (Rd 5), QB Sam Ehlinger (Rd 6), WR Mike Strachan (Rd 7), Will Fries (Rd 7)
Matchup Information
2020 Colts record: 11-5 (2nd in AFC South)
Series record: Colts lead 43-32
Last matchup at Indianapolis: Sept. 27, 2020; Jets 7, Colts 36
Last road victory vs. IND: Sept. 21, 2015; Jets 20, Colts 7