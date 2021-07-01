Jets vs. Colts 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets will will travel to Indianapolis and take on the Colts Nov. 4 on Thursday Night Football. This is the Green & White's only primetime matchup in 2021. Indy is the second team the Jets will face in 2021 who made the playoffs in 2020. Both the Jets and Colts will enter 2021 with different quarterbacks as Indianapolis traded for former Eagles QB Carson Wentz in the offseason. With the Green & White's bye coming in Week 6 after the game in London against the Falcons, the team will get an extended rest after this Thursday-night contest.