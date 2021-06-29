Jets vs. Broncos 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Travel to Denver Sept. 26; Take On Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy

Jun 29, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets will travel to Denver, the furthest trip West, on Sept. 26. These teams played last season at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football and the Broncos won 37-28. This will be Jets C Connor McGovern's first trip back to Denver, where he played four seasons. This could also be the first time former Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater will play against the team that traded him to the Saints in 2018. It could also be the first time the Green & White will play against Drew Lock, who missed last year's game because of a shoulder injury.

Here's a preliminary look at the Week 3 matchup.

Denver Broncos

Owner: Estate of Pat Bowlen
General Manager: George Paton
Coach: Vic Fangio (12-20 record)

Players to Know

-QB Teddy Bridgewater
-CB Bryce Callahan
-EDGE Bradley Chubb
-TE Noah Fant
-OL Graham Glasgow
-WR Jerry Jeudy
-QB Drew Lock
-EDGE Von Miller
-S Justin Simmons
-WR Courtland Sutton

Offseason

Key additions: QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Kyle Fuller, CB Ronald Darby, S Kareem Jackson, T Bobby Massie, T Cameron Fleming

Key losses: RB Philip Lindsay, DL Jurrell Casey, T Ju'Wuan James

Draft Class: CB Patrick Surtain II (Rd 1), RB Javonte Williams (Rd 2), OL Quinn Meinerz (Rd 3), LB Baron Browning (Rd 3), S Caden Sterns (Rd 5), S Jamar Johnso (Rd 5), WR Seth Williams (Rd 6), CB Kary Vincent Jr. (Rd 7), EDGE Jonathan Cooper (Rd 7), DE Marquiss Spencer (Rd 7)

Matchup Information

2020 Broncos record: 5-11 (4th in AFC West)
Series record: Broncos lead 21-16-1
Last matchup at Denver: Dec. 10, 2017; Jets 0, Broncos 23
Last road victory vs. DEN: Oct. 17, 2010; Jets 24, Broncos 20

Historical Nugget

