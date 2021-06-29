Jets vs. Broncos 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets will travel to Denver, the furthest trip West, on Sept. 26. These teams played last season at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football and the Broncos won 37-28. This will be Jets C Connor McGovern's first trip back to Denver, where he played four seasons. This could also be the first time former Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater will play against the team that traded him to the Saints in 2018. It could also be the first time the Green & White will play against Drew Lock, who missed last year's game because of a shoulder injury.