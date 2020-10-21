Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bills

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 7 Matchup at MetLife Stadium

Oct 21, 2020 at 09:00 AM
The Jets return home on Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Buffalo Bills. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

Time Program Where to Watch
9:00 am Tailgate Center with Nick Mangold presented by Cutwater Spirits nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
9:30 am The Numbers Game presented by Bet365 nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:00 am Pregame Central presented by Pepsi nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:30 am The Adam Gase Show presented by FanDuel CBS 2 New York
12:00 pm Jets Pre Game presented by Bet365 SNY

Watch the Game on TV

CBS | 1:00 pm
Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel (Play-by-Play), Rich Gannon (Analyst) and AJ Ross (Sideline).

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

Phone & Tablet: Jets games are be available on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.). Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Desktop: NFL.com, or the TV broadcaster's site (requires TV provider login).

Connected TV devices: the NFL app, or the TV broadcaster's app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game Live on NFL Game Pass as soon as it ends.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on WADO 1280 AM locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

Postgame Programming

Time Program Where to Watch
Immediately After the Game Jets Post Game presented by Toyota SNY
60 Minutes After the Game Jets Overtime presented by Dunkin' nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:35 pm Jets Late Night CBS 2 New York

