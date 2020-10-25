Jets-Bills 3 Takeaways: Defense Bends But Doesn't Break in 18-10 Loss

Sam Back in the Saddle

QB Sam Darnold started hot but couldn't find a rhythm in the second half after missing two games with a shoulder injury. He was 11 of 15 (73.3 completion %) and finished 12 of 23 (52.2%) and 2 interceptions, one which came on the offense's final drive.

"I have to go back and watch the film because when I watched the beginning of the game, I felt like he was seeing things well, he was getting the ball out quickly, he was in a great rhythm," head coach Adam Gase said. "Then in the second half, it just seemed like we didn't have a lot of plays. I really need to watch the film to see big-picture wise of what it is and what happened. It's hard for me to look at the numbers because it didn't feel that way when I was looking at the first half thinking back on it."

Darnold added: "It was great to get back out there, especially that first half. I felt like we got in a rhythm. Obviously we have to execute a little bit better, hopefully put some more points up on the board. Besides the late second quarter turnover that I had, I felt like I played pretty well in that first half.

The interception Darnold referred to set up a field goal that cut the Jets' lead 10-6 heading into halftime. He tried to go to WR Jeff Smith with multiple defenders in the area and CB Dane Jackson came down with the interception.

"I should've moved on in the progression," Darnold said. "I tried to force one in there, it just didnt work out for me."

One of Darnold's best throws of the season came in the first quarter when he hit Braxton Berrios, who started for Jamison Crowder (groin) in the slot, on the sideline to convert on third-and-20. Four plays later, however, RB La'Mical Perine was stuffed on fourth-and-1 on Buffalo's 18-yard line.

After getting out to a 10-0 lead, the offense sputtered and couldn't find any success in the second half. The Jets had only two first downs in its five possessions -- one of which came on a penalty on the offense's final drive, and totaled just 4 yards in the second half (190 total).

"We just have to look at the second half and learn from it," said Darnold, who was sacked six times. "I know it's not necessarily what people want to hear, but that's just how it is. We have to continue to get better week after week and look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out what we're doing wrong and how we can get better."

Rookie Class

The Jets rookie class was impressive on Sunday. Second-round pick Denzel Mims, who was activated Saturday from injured reserve (hamstring), received his first NFL start and led the team 4 catches for 42 yards, all of which came in the first half, including two first-down receptions.

"Early, it looked like there was some good stuff there," Gase said. "He showed up, he made some plays, made some catches. You can tell his length is real, you can feel him. He uses his body to his advantage. I'm sure there are going to be a lot of things we're going to want to correct."

Mims added: "It felt good just getting out there and getting my feet wet and just be there with my teammates and make some plays. It felt amazing. I felt like I had a pretty decent first game, I can do a lot more stuff and I can improve a lot, but I'm going to fix my mistakes."

He also had a nice block on Pro Bowl CB Tre'Davious White when fellow rookie Perine found the end zone for his first career TD run to put the Jets up, 10-3, in the second quarter. Perine finished with 39 yards on 11 carries and had 2 receptions for 16 yards.