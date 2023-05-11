Jets to Host Bills Week 1 on Monday Night Football

| BUY TICKETS NOW as Part of Visa Presale

The New York Jets will begin their 2023 season in primetime at MetLife Stadium with a division clash against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Sept. 11. The Week 1 contest, which will be played on the 22nd anniversary of 9-11 and air on ESPN/ABC, will kick off at 8:15 p.m.

The nationally televised tilt will feature a third head-to-head matchup between new Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and Buffalo signal-caller Josh Allen. In the Bills' 27-17 Sunday night triumph over the Packers in Week 8 last season, Rodgers took the loss although he posted better numbers (63%, 2 TD, 1 INT and 91. 4 passer rating compared to 52%, 2 TD, 2 INT and a 75.1 rating). Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, acquired from the Packers in a trade two days prior to the draft, will be one of at least 12 new QB starters compared to Week 1, 2022.

Last season, the Jets and the Bills split their season series with both clubs holding serve at home. The Bills captured the AFC East for a third consecutive year, but the high point of the Jets' campaign came in Week 9 when they topped the Bills, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium. In the win, WR Garrett Wilson hauled in 8 receptions for 92 yards, Michael Carter rushed for 76 yards and 1 TD and CB Sauce Gardner and S Jordan Whitehead recorded interceptions of Allen.