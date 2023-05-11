Jets to Host Bills Week 1 on Monday Night Football

| BUY TICKETS NOW as Part of Visa Presale
The New York Jets will begin their 2023 season in primetime at MetLife Stadium with a division clash against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Sept. 11. The Week 1 contest, which will be played on the 22nd anniversary of 9-11 and air on ESPN/ABC, will kick off at 8:15 p.m.
The nationally televised tilt will feature a third head-to-head matchup between new Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and Buffalo signal-caller Josh Allen. In the Bills' 27-17 Sunday night triumph over the Packers in Week 8 last season, Rodgers took the loss although he posted better numbers (63%, 2 TD, 1 INT and 91. 4 passer rating compared to 52%, 2 TD, 2 INT and a 75.1 rating). Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, acquired from the Packers in a trade two days prior to the draft, will be one of at least 12 new QB starters compared to Week 1, 2022.
Last season, the Jets and the Bills split their season series with both clubs holding serve at home. The Bills captured the AFC East for a third consecutive year, but the high point of the Jets' campaign came in Week 9 when they topped the Bills, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium. In the win, WR Garrett Wilson hauled in 8 receptions for 92 yards, Michael Carter rushed for 76 yards and 1 TD and CB Sauce Gardner and S Jordan Whitehead recorded interceptions of Allen.
The stingy Jets defense sacked Allen 8 times last season and the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (189.4 yds/g) held the Buffalo star to a 56% connection rate with 1 TD and 2 INTs. Allen also totaled 133 yards on the ground, averaging 7 yards per carry with 2 TDs.
Entering his third season with the Jets, Robert Saleh will lead his team on Monday night for the first time. The Jets last opened a season at home in primetime on Sept. 11, 2011, taking a 27-24 decision over the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets' first regular-season game at MetLife Stadium — a 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13, 2010 — also marked the last time the team opened a season at home on Monday Night Football. The Bills went undefeated (5-0) in primetime games last season.
There is some historical significance for the Jets. On Sept. 21, 1970, the Jets and the Browns met at Cleveland Stadium for the debut of Monday Night Football. Broadway Joe Namath, the Jets' legendary No. 12, passed for 298 yards in the Browns' 31-21 win. Nearly 53 years later, the Jets will again be featured under the MNF spotlight as Rodgers, the future Hall of Famer who will wear No. 8, takes aim at a Bills defense that finished second in scoring last season (17.9 pts/g).
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the Jets will host the Miami Dolphins in the league's first-ever Black Friday game on Nov. 24. The entire Jets schedule presented by JetBlue will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Jets platforms (@nyjets) and on NFL Network. Visa Cardholders can purchase tickets for all home games at MetLife Stadium. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.