Jets vs. Bills 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

Last season, the Bills came within one game of advancing to the Super Bowl. This season Buffalo and QB Josh Allen don't make a stop at MetLife Stadium until mid-November, unlike last season when the Jets and the Bills opened their 2020 NFL seasons in East Rutherford, NJ. Both Allen and Head Coach Sean McDermott are entering their fourth seasons in the league, while the Jets have a pair of rookies -- first-year Head Coach Robert Saleh and No. 2 overall draft pick QB Zach Wilson -- in this rivalry that dates to the dawn of the AFL in 1960.
Here's a preliminary look at the Week 10 and Week 18 matchups.
Buffalo Bills
Owners: Kim and Terry Pegula
General Manager: Brandon Beane
Coach: Sean McDermott (38-26)
Players to Know
-QB Josh Allen
-WR Stefon Diggs
-RB Devon Singletary
-S Jordan Poyer
-LB A.J. Klein
-DE Mario Addison
Offseason
Key additions: QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Emmanuel Sanders, RB Matt Breida, CB Levi Wallace, WR Isaiah McKenzie, LB Matt Milano, OT Daryl Williams, DE Efe Obada
Key losses: QB Matt Barkley, RB T.J. Yeldon, WR John Brown, WR Andre Roberts, TE Tyler Kroft, TE Lee Smith, OG Brian Winters, OT Ty Nsekhe, DE Trent Murphy, DL Quinton Jefferson, CB E.J. Gaines, CB Josh Norman, S Dean Marlowe
Draft Class: DE Greg Rousseau (Rd 1), DE Boogie Basham (Rd 2), OT Spencer Brown (Rd 3), OT Tommy Doyle (Rd 5), WR Marquez Stevenson (Rd 6), S Damar Hamlin (Rd 6), CB Rachad Wildgoose (Rd 6), G Jack Anderson (Rd7)
Matchup Information
2020 Season record: 13-3 (1st in AFC East)
Series record: Bills lead, 65-56
Last matchup at MetLife Stadium: Oct. 25, 2020; Bills 18, Jets 10
Last home victory vs. Buffalo: Nov. 2, 2017; Jets 34, Bills 21
Last matchup at Buffalo: Oct. 25, 2020; Bills 18, Jets 10
Last road victory at Buffalo: Sept. 15, 2016; Jets 37, Bills 21