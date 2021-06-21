Jets vs. Bills 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host the Bills on Nov. 14 and Close Out the 2021 Season in Orchard Park, NY, on Jan. 9

Jun 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM
bell headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ4_0978-bills-thumb

Last season, the Bills came within one game of advancing to the Super Bowl. This season Buffalo and QB Josh Allen don't make a stop at MetLife Stadium until mid-November, unlike last season when the Jets and the Bills opened their 2020 NFL seasons in East Rutherford, NJ. Both Allen and Head Coach Sean McDermott are entering their fourth seasons in the league, while the Jets have a pair of rookies -- first-year Head Coach Robert Saleh and No. 2 overall draft pick QB Zach Wilson -- in this rivalry that dates to the dawn of the AFL in 1960.

Here's a preliminary look at the Week 10 and Week 18 matchups.

Buffalo Bills

Owners: Kim and Terry Pegula
General Manager: Brandon Beane
Coach: Sean McDermott (38-26)

Players to Know

-QB Josh Allen
-WR Stefon Diggs
-RB Devon Singletary
-S Jordan Poyer
-LB A.J. Klein
-DE Mario Addison

210512---Schedule-Release---Green---1920x1080

Offseason

Key additions: QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Emmanuel Sanders, RB Matt Breida, CB Levi Wallace, WR Isaiah McKenzie, LB Matt Milano, OT Daryl Williams, DE Efe Obada

Key losses: QB Matt Barkley, RB T.J. Yeldon, WR John Brown, WR Andre Roberts, TE Tyler Kroft, TE Lee Smith, OG Brian Winters, OT Ty Nsekhe, DE Trent Murphy, DL Quinton Jefferson, CB E.J. Gaines, CB Josh Norman, S Dean Marlowe

Draft Class: DE Greg Rousseau (Rd 1), DE Boogie Basham (Rd 2), OT Spencer Brown (Rd 3), OT Tommy Doyle (Rd 5), WR Marquez Stevenson (Rd 6), S Damar Hamlin (Rd 6), CB Rachad Wildgoose (Rd 6), G Jack Anderson (Rd7)

Matchup Information

2020 Season record: 13-3 (1st in AFC East)
Series record: Bills lead, 65-56
Last matchup at MetLife Stadium: Oct. 25, 2020; Bills 18, Jets 10
Last home victory vs. Buffalo: Nov. 2, 2017; Jets 34, Bills 21
Last matchup at Buffalo: Oct. 25, 2020; Bills 18, Jets 10
Last road victory at Buffalo: Sept. 15, 2016; Jets 37, Bills 21

Historical Nugget

Related Content

news

Watch | All 4 Episodes of Flight 2021

See the Jets Offseason Like You Never Have Before on the Documentary Series
news

PFF: Jets Have Most-Improved WR Corps in NFL

Joe Douglas Added Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Elijah More in Offseason
news

What Did We Learn at Jets Minicamp?

Robert Saleh Not Afraid to Play Young Guys; Everyone Should Be Healthy for Training Camp
news

Jets DT Quinnen Williams 'Headed in the Right Direction' in Multiple Ways

Third-Year Player Excited to Play With DL That Includes Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins
news

Elijah Moore Also Thrived at Minicamp, Say His Coordinator & His QB

Mike LaFleur Says Rookie Wideout 'Doesn't Want to Wait a Year ... He Wants It Now'
news

Jets Announce Gameday Safety Protocols at MetLife Stadium

Tailgating Will Return for Jets Home Games; Face Masks Will Not Be Required Based on Current State Executive Order
news

Jets' HC Robert Saleh: 'Improvement Has Been Awesome'

After an Offseason With Little Time Off, a Break Before Training Camp
news

Corey Davis Likes the Potential of Jets' Wide Receivers

Former Titans' Target Could Be Zach Wilson's No. 1 Outside Target
news

Where Are They Now: Cliff McClain

Catch Up with the Former Jets Running Back from South Carolina State
news

Jets Practice Report | Takeaways From Final Minicamp Session 

Zach Wilson Continues the Learning Process; Jeff Ulbrich Happy with Defensive Growth 
news

Zach Wilson at Jets Minicamp: 'Step Slow at First' but His Timing's Better

Pass Game Specialist Greg Knapp Says Rookie QB Is 'Fast Study' Who 'Learns Quickly from Mistakes'
Advertising