Jets vs. Bills 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

Last season, the Bills came within one game of advancing to the Super Bowl. This season Buffalo and QB Josh Allen don't make a stop at MetLife Stadium until mid-November, unlike last season when the Jets and the Bills opened their 2020 NFL seasons in East Rutherford, NJ. Both Allen and Head Coach Sean McDermott are entering their fourth seasons in the league, while the Jets have a pair of rookies -- first-year Head Coach Robert Saleh and No. 2 overall draft pick QB Zach Wilson -- in this rivalry that dates to the dawn of the AFL in 1960.