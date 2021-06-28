Jets vs. Bengals 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets will host the Bengals on Oct. 31, Halloween, at MetLife Stadium. This is the first time the Jets will see the QB Joe Burrow. This game could feature the No. 1 overall pick from 2020 (Burrow) and the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 in QB Zach Wilson. This will also be the first time Jets EDGE Carl Lawson will face his former team. Lawson played four seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Green & White in the offseason.
Here's a preliminary look at the Week 8 matchup.
Cincinnati Bengals
Owner: Mike Brown
Coach: Zac Taylor (6-25-1 record)
Players to Know
-QB Joe Burrow
-WR Ja'Marr Chase
-WR Tyler Boyd
-WR Tee Higgins
-RB Joe Mixon
-S Jessie Bates III
-DE Trey Hendrickson
Offseason
Key additions: DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB Mike Hilton, T Reily Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi
Key losses: CB William Jackson, EDGE Carl Lawson, WR A.J. Green, RB Giovani Bernard, WR John Ross
Draft Class: WR Ja'Marr Chase (Rd 1), G Jackson Carman (Rd 2), DE Joseph Ossai (Rd 3), EDGE Cam Sample (Rd 4), DT Tyler Shelvin (Rd 4), T D'Ante Smith (Rd 4), K Evan McPherson (Rd 5), C Trey Hill (Rd 6), RB Chris Evans (Rd 6), DE Wyatt Hubert (R7)
Matchup Information
2020 Bengals record: 4-11-1 (4th in AFC North)
Series record: Jets lead 17-10
Last matchup hosting Bengals: Sept. 11, 2016; Bengals 23, Jets 22
Last home victory vs. CIN: Nov. 25, 2010; Bengals 10, Jets 26