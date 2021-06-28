Jets vs. Bengals 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Cincinnati Oct. 31; Take On Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon

Jun 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

bengals-preview-story-AP20329552794204
Alexander Jonesi/AP Images

The Jets will host the Bengals on Oct. 31, Halloween, at MetLife Stadium. This is the first time the Jets will see the QB Joe Burrow. This game could feature the No. 1 overall pick from 2020 (Burrow) and the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 in QB Zach Wilson. This will also be the first time Jets EDGE Carl Lawson will face his former team. Lawson played four seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Green & White in the offseason.

Here's a preliminary look at the Week 8 matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals

Owner: Mike Brown
Coach: Zac Taylor (6-25-1 record)

Players to Know

-QB Joe Burrow
-WR Ja'Marr Chase
-WR Tyler Boyd
-WR Tee Higgins
-RB Joe Mixon
-S Jessie Bates III
-DE Trey Hendrickson

210512---Schedule-Release---Green---1920x1080

Offseason

Key additions: DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB Mike Hilton, T Reily Reiff, DT Larry Ogunjobi

Key losses: CB William Jackson, EDGE Carl Lawson, WR A.J. Green, RB Giovani Bernard, WR John Ross

Draft Class: WR Ja'Marr Chase (Rd 1), G Jackson Carman (Rd 2), DE Joseph Ossai (Rd 3), EDGE Cam Sample (Rd 4), DT Tyler Shelvin (Rd 4), T D'Ante Smith (Rd 4), K Evan McPherson (Rd 5), C Trey Hill (Rd 6), RB Chris Evans (Rd 6), DE Wyatt Hubert (R7)

Matchup Information

2020 Bengals record: 4-11-1 (4th in AFC North)
Series record: Jets lead 17-10
Last matchup hosting Bengals: Sept. 11, 2016; Bengals 23, Jets 22
Last home victory vs. CIN: Nov. 25, 2010; Bengals 10, Jets 26

Historical Nugget

Related Content

news

Jets WR Denzel Mims Inspiring a Lot of Nicknames These Days

OC Mike LaFleur Draws Parallels Between His Young Wideout & Some More Veteran Athletes in the NY Market
news

Anthony Muñoz on Alijah Vera-Tucker: 'Going to Be a Great, Great Player'

Former USC and Bengals Star is Bullish on Jets' Second First-Round Draft Pick
news

2021 Jets Flight Crew Roster Announced

Jets Flight Crew Will Be Returning for a 15th Season in 2021
news

How Many Points Per Game Will the Jets Average in 2021? 

OC Mike LaFleur, QB Zach Wilson, WR Corey Davis Among Others All Newcomers in 2021
news

Jets OT George Fant: 'This System Is Built for Me'

Veteran Tackle Believes He'll Benefit in Outside-Zone System Because of Basketball Background
news

PFF Names Its Most Underrated Player on the Jets

Folorunso Fatukasi NFL's No. 2 Run Defender Among Interior D-Linemen
news

Which Jets Made NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team?

DT Quinnen Williams Broke Out in 2020; OT Mekhi Becton Impressed His Rookie Season
news

BYU HC Thinks Zach Wilson Is a 'Perfect Fit' for the Jets

Kalani Sitaki Talks QB's Leadership and Toughness 
news

Jets vs. Patriots 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Patriots Sept. 19, Travel to Foxborough Oct. 24; Take On Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore, Jonnu Smith
news

Where Are They Now: Gordon Browne

Catch Up with the Former Jets Offensive Lineman from Boston College
news

Jets Notebook | Mike LaFleur for the Offense; Jeff Ulbrich for the Defense

Trevon Wesco Doubling as a FB; WR Keelan Cole Making Plays; S Lamarcus Joyner Brings Unique Skill Set 
Advertising