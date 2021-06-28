Jets vs. Bengals 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Jets will host the Bengals on Oct. 31, Halloween, at MetLife Stadium. This is the first time the Jets will see the QB Joe Burrow. This game could feature the No. 1 overall pick from 2020 (Burrow) and the No. 2 overall pick in 2021 in QB Zach Wilson. This will also be the first time Jets EDGE Carl Lawson will face his former team. Lawson played four seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Green & White in the offseason.