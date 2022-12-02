Jets-Vikings Game Preview | An Even Matchup in a Playoff Atmosphere

The Quarterbacks

White's production and poise vs. Chicago are widely recognized now. Many draw the parallel to his pro starting debut in the 34-31 MetLife win over the Bengals last year. But White followed up that gem with an injury-shortened loss at Indy and a 45-17 defeat at the hands of the Bills before returning to his backup role. And he wants to rewrite that script now that he's won his first start of a season once more.

"That's part of playing quarterback. That's part of handling the successes and turning the page and moving on," White said. "I think that's where I got in trouble in the Buffalo game last year, and I learned from that. You've got to learn from your lows and build upon that and just keep playing smart, winning football."

Minny QB Kirk Cousins appears to be prepared to sail this Vikings longship deep into the playoffs, but Minnesota critics also have bones to pick with Cousins, who is arguably having his most unimpressive season since becoming a full-time starter with Washington in 2015 — his lowest passer rating (88.6), lowest TD percentage (4.11%) and on pace for his most times sacked in a season.

What's more, Cousins seems to know it.

"I'm coming to these press conferences trying to smile, having to work to smile," he said on forbes.com, "because I'm thinking, 'Man, I've got to play better.' I appreciate winning because it does make this a little easier. But yeah, there's a lot in the game where you're always saying, 'I've got to be better.' "

The Defenses

White looks to be in a nice spot for this one. The Jets have an award-winning tandem in the QB, this week's Fed-Ex Air Player of the Week, throwing to Garrett Wilson, the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week. White also got Elijah Moore involved with two big plays vs. the Bears, and Corey Davis is easing back into his elder statesman/pass catcher's role. TE Tyler Conklin will be fired up to return to Minnesota, where he played his first four NFL seasons.

And with the Vikings coming in low or last in some NFL pass defense stats (31st in total yards per game and per play, 32nd in net passing yards per game and per play, 30th in 20-yards-plus completions allowed), the Jets might be able to capitalize big-time.