Jets Victimized by Key Lapses





There were positives to be taken from all three phases of yesterday's loss to the Oakland Raiders. The offense moved the ball effectively at times, especially on the ground, the defense held Oakland to one touchdown and came up with some big stops and the special teams converted a huge 52-yard field goal to give the team a chance to win the game in overtime.

But head coach Eric Mangini emphasized what he felt was the overwhelming factor in the outcome of yesterday's game in today's news conference.

"All those things are very positive things, but they can't be sandwiched in with nine penalties and three turnovers," he said. "It just makes it too difficult.

"Those are the things that we have to continue to work on. Those are the things that we have to eliminate to be effective, especially when you're on the road. It makes it even more challenging."

Brett Favre certainly had one of his toughest days as a Jet, getting sacked three times and hit several others. Mangini described the complexity of those plays.

"It all works together," he said. "It's the right picks on the offensive line. It's crisp routes, hot sights with the receivers, and it's getting rid of the ball quickly enough to avoid those contacts."

Mangini curbed the idea that he may have second guessed himself on the offensive play-calling in overtime, in favor of something more pass-oriented.

"He threw the ball 38 times," Mangini said of Favre. "We're running for 7.2 yards a carry. The only touchdown we had in the game was 8 out of 9 runs. I feel comfortable with what we did in overtime."

No stranger to taking chances, Mangini described the high-risk/high-reward playcall on the Raiders' fake punt.

"I think it was a really good call on their part," he said. "I think it was one of those calls that, you know, it's like that Texas Hold 'em. You know, you're going all in at that point, because if you stop them you're in field goal range. If you don't, it's a really good play.

"We had someone assigned to the play, didn't get it, and it worked out well for them. That is a chance you take with any of those fakes — whether it's a fake field goal, fake punt, an onside kick. It's either a really great play or the dramatic shift in field position."

Both Cotchery and Coles got banged up in yesterday's match, but other receivers stepped up to contribute.

"It's going to ebb and flow like that," said Mangini. "Brad has a bigger game. There's been games where Chansi's had big games. (Chris) Baker got more catches yesterday. I like that. I like the fact that we have multiple guys that can have five, seven, eight catches.

"I think that the players, too, like that, because you can't zero in on one guy over another."

Calvin Pace and the defense gave the offense three opportunities to score in overtime, which they weren't able to capitalize on.

"I felt like the defense came out with the attitude that it's a new game," said Pace. "I think we did well, especially getting two, three-and-outs. You get a guy who can hit a 57-yard field goal — he's probably the only one that can do that. Give him credit for that."

But Pace also acknowledged that the Jets D could have done more to swing the outcome in the Jets' favor.

"We didn't have any turnovers, enough plays to impact the game," he said. "Especially for the offense and then you have a guy like Shane Lechler punting the ball 50 to 60 yards. That doesn't help either. We could have helped the offense out a lot more, but we have to move on and get ready for Kansas City."

Today's news conference ended with a question as to whether Mangini would be hesitant to go to the air with a game on the line in the future, in light of yesterday's turnovers.