Jets Undrafted FA Safety Tony Adams: 'When My Time Came, I Was Ready for It'

It may have felt as if Tony Adams came from out of nowhere at the end of the Jets' season. In reality, the Jets safety came from out of five seasons at Illinois as an undrafted rookie free agent and spent six of his first 11 pro games deactivated and the other five playing almost exclusively on special teams. All of which is located just down the road from nowhere.

But Adams has a belief in himself that helped him realize one of his two goals for the season, which he wrote down before the start of training camp in July: Make the 53-man roster. Indeed, for the season opener against Baltimore, Adams was the only undrafted rookie in uniform for the Jets.

His belief also helped see him over some early bumps in the road.

"I think the word to describe my first year is resiliency," he said after the Jets' season concluded. "It kind of started not going so well. ... Well, I wouldn't call it not going so well, but I needed to develop so it took time. I went from active to inactive, active sometimes again. Then I started really picking up a groove. I think it trended upward toward the end of the year."

It sure did. Adams played in the final six games, and when a hip injury felled Lamarcus Joyner for three games and most of a fourth, he was thrown into the action. He received 60 defensive snaps at Seattle, then fulfilled the second of his two goals when he got his first pro start, alongside S Jordan Whitehead in the season finale at Miami.