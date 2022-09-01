Jets' UDFA Safety Tony Adams' Improvements Lead to a Spot on 53-Man Roster

At the start of camp, back at safety full-time, Adams kept open a constant line of communication with veteran safeties Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner.

"[Joyner and Whitehead] are like big brothers to me," Adams said. "They really took me in, and I just watched them. LJ [Joyner] or Jordan, if I need anything they'll tell me, they are not selfish with information."

Whitehead and Joyner relished the role of mentor and saw a younger version of themselves in Adams.

"I see it every day from getting better," Whitehead said. "And I just I see him in me when I was younger, so I just try to help him out as much as I can."

Joyner said: "From the day he stepped in and just his focus and attention to details has paid off. I mean you have got a young guy that did not have a clue what the NFL is about every day, and he just watched the guys that did it right until you started to see him develop."

In the Jets' three preseason games, Adams registered 4 solo tackles and 5 assists on defense and one takedown in punt return coverage. Adams enhanced his comfort level in the back end, but his contributions on special teams ultimately helped him make the roster.

"I feel like I'm playing faster and I'm playing with more confidence now," Adams said. "I am doing all the little things like just reading my keys. Champions do the ordinary things right all the time."