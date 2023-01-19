Jets Tyler Conklin Headed into Offseason: 'A lot of Room to Grow'

Conklin's journey to possibly his first Pro Bowl starts with making improvements to his play in the open field. The veteran tight end said he missed a few opportunities to help the team and produce better numbers after a catch.

"A big thing for me this offseason is going to be improving in the open field," Conklin said. "And my speed. Getting yards after the catch and making people miss in the open field and just learning the ins and outs of running routes in this offense."

Entering his second offseason under HC Robert Saleh with a better understanding of the route tree the team uses, he has arranged to spend time doing more agility, speed and strength work to create enhance his versatility Conklin and his teammate on offense will be challenged leading up to the start of next season because the Jets will have a new offensive coordinator, who could decide to tweak the team's current scheme.

"Every system is different," Conklin said. "I have a lot of freedom in our route running in this offense. So now knowing kind of what routes I run and how our system works. So going into the offseason I am trying to figure out ways to win on certain routes. And to just keep mastering my route running speed and ability will be important."

As an offense, the Jets struggled down the stretch, producing no touchdowns over the team's final three games. Conklin is proud of how the team performed but excited to work over the summer to correct the issues.