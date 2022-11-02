Jets Two New Tight Ends Always Looking for an Edge

Conklin (6-3, 248) began his athletic career in college on a full basketball scholarship to Northwoods University in Midland, Mich., staying for one semester before transferring to Central Michigan and walking on to the football team.

"Antonio Gates has a basketball background, is a Michigan guy and is someone I watched when I decided to switch to football," Conklin said. "And at Michigan State, Josiah Price was catching TDs all over the place. The day I decided to switch I was at Buffalo Wild Wings. He [Price] was at Minnesota when I got there.

"Once I got to the predraft stuff, all I heard was that I can't do this or that. I was going to prove them wrong. So, I go to the Senior Bowl and show them I can block. I just think the beauty of tight end is that you have to do everything, block, play pass pro. I want to be the guy in there on first and second down. I want to be the all-around tight end, not just a receiver or the blocking guy. Coach Mid [Ron Middleton] has helped me in the run game, something I'll keep getting better at, and he's helped me in pass pro, and to have the opportunity to show what I've worked on."

Conklin is one of two TEs the Jets signed in free agency in the offseason. The other one, C.J. Uzomah has had a modest number of receptions (7 for 66 yards) but is averaging 9.4 yards a catch. Uzomah, like Conklin, is also well aware that the Jets face a big challenge on Sunday against the Bills and their aggressive, top-rated defense.

"They're a good defense," he said. "You know they, for the most part, they do what they do, they don't really change too much outside of their base packages and their base fronts and things. They fire on the ball, they're physical. It's going to be a good test for sure. You know they run what they run, and they want you to try to beat them."

In last week's game against the Patriots, QB Zach Wilson (who had been 4-0 since returning from knee surgery) tossed three interceptions as he attempted 41 passes while the Jets ran the ball 15 times -- which basically flipped the script from the team's string of four straight victories.

"Zach was like, 'yeah I made some boneheaded plays,' " Uzomah said. "At the same time, I told him he made some good decisions, some really good balls [a 63-yard connection to Denzel Mims and a 54-yard pass to rookie Garrett Wilson], he did a lot of the right things.

"We as an offense didn't protect correctly. We didn't run the right routes correctly, little things like that. So it's like everything's always going to come back on the quarterback and he's the one that has to bear the burden of miscues as an offense, as a whole, always. And it's our job to make sure that he knows it's not a one-man game. It's not a one-man team. It's a collective, we as a unit left plays out there, not just him."

For his part, Conklin said there's precious little time to wallow in last week's loss. The imperative of facing one of, if not the best team in the NFL right now is staring the Jets in the face.