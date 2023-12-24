Jets QB Trevor Siemian: 'It Was Freakin' Fun, Man'

"It was freakin' fun, man. It was fun, then it wasn't fun, then it was fun again."

In 17 words, Jets QB Trevor Siemian calmly encapsulated the roller coaster ride he and his teammates endured in a heart-pumping 30-28 victory over the Washington Commanders in an unforgettable Christmas Eve game at MetLife Stadium.

Few Jets fans, players or coaches would consider the squandering of a 27-7 halftime lead to be "fun" as Washington (4-11), which lost its sixth straight game, stunned the Green & White to rally for a 28-27 lead on Antonio Gibson's 2-yard run and point after with 4:52 left in the game.

After a strong first half when he completed 15-of-26 passes for a respectable 131 yards and a TD (the first of Justin Brownlee's NFL career), the seven-year veteran and the offense went sideways in the second half. Siemian hit on 12 of 26 for a modest 86 yards in the second half, playing throughout the game behind an offensive line that was the team's 12th different combination this season.

The Jets (6-9), unable to move the ball after the Commanders' go-ahead score, punted and then held Washington to a three-and-out to get the ball back with 1:41 and acres to go for either a touchdown or a long field-goal attempt by Greg Zuerlein.

"Thankfully, the defense got a three-and-out," said Siemian, who last won a game as a starter playing for New Orleans against Tampa Bay on Oct. 31, 2021. "If they get a first down, the game's over. Hats off to the defense. They [the Jets' defense] battled. They gave us 17 in the first half and gave us one more chance at it. For them to give us another chance, that's what they've been doing all year."

Starting at their 33-yard line with a single timeout in his pocket, Siemian engineered a first down with short passes to TE Tyler Conklin (4 catches, 36 yards) and two to RB Breece Hall (who had a monster game with 12 catches, 96 yards; 20 carries for 95 yards and 2 rushing TDs). He found Hall again on first down for 14 yards to the Washington 39. After an incompletion and a Siemian scramble, the Jets called their final timeout with 13 seconds left. A pass intended for Garrett Wilson (9 catches, 76 yards) stopped the clock and Greg Zuerlein trotted onto the field to nail a 54-yard field goal attempt as the Jets grabbed back the lead.