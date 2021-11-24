Jets Transition Without Injured RB Michael Carter 

Ty Johnson Has Belief in Jets Backfield Committee

Nov 24, 2021 at 04:48 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

SNY28514-johnson-coleman

One of the Jets' engines on offense -- rookie running back Michael Carter -- could be sidelined for up to one month with an ankle injury. In the NFL, one man's absence is another man's (or two or three men's) opportunity.

"It's always rough," RB Ty Johnson told reporters on Wednesday. "He [Carter] was running that thing against Miami, but I believe in TeCo [Tevin Coleman], La'Mical [Perine] and Austin [Walter] and me. I know he [Carter] is going to support us while he's out and he knows we have his back. We have to keep moving forward until he comes back."

The conventional wisdom at the beginning of the season was that the Jets offense, directed by coordinator Mike LaFleur, would employ a running-back-by-committee approach. Things started out that way, that is until Carter, a strong and stout RB out of North Carolina, began to put some separation between himself and the rest of the committee.

Before leaving the game against the Dolphins, Carter had rushed for 430 yards on 111 carries (3.9 yards a carry) and 4 TDs while catching 32 passes for 308 yards (9.6 yards a grab). He has displayed versatility and a powerful style of running, and the Jets will have to adjust to his absence.

"Nothing changes," HC Robert Saleh said Wednesday morning. "Ty can run the ball, Tevin knows the system, Perine and Austin Walter know how to do it. I like to focus on those two proven guys who can run in this system. I know those two are very excited for the opportunity."

So far this season, Johnson has carried the ball 42 times for 144 yards (3.4 yards a carry) with 1 TD and caught 25 passes for 271 yards (10.8 yards a catch) and 2 TD.

"My role going into the game, regardless if someone is in or out ... I don't think about it," Johnson said. "It's about knowing my details. My job is to execute to the best of my ability. I get to play a game I love. I don't get all hyped up, I just do my job because this team wants to win."

Asked if the Jets (2-8), who have lost three straight games, are desperate to win, Johnson pushed back.

"I wouldn't say desperate, every team wants to win," he said. "It's more of we've just got to do the right things at all times. We can't hurt ourselves with penalties, errors, turnovers. We're not desperate ... that's such an aggressive word! Ugh. We want to win every week. No one plays to lose."

He added: "Really, in the NFL, no one feels sorry for us. We can't pat ourselves on the back like it's OK. We want to keep moving forward, come in every day, get better that day and the next day, Friday, Saturday and play Sunday. We think we can win, a lot of guys know we can win, it just hasn't played out that way."

So while one player (Carter) goes to the sideline injured, another player (Zach Wilson) comes back from injury to play his first game in more than a month. After sustaining a PCL strain against the Patriots on Oct. 24, Wilson has been cleared to return to the field as two of the team's four quarterbacks -- Mike White and Joe Flacco -- have been dealt setbacks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The veteran Josh Johnson has been elevated from the practice squad (without penalty because it is COVID-related), though Saleh said that Flacco could conceivably be available if he passes certain benchmarks.

"It's great [having Wilson back]," Johnson said. "We had a guy making strides going into the Patriots game. It's good to see him out there running the offense and doing what he does.

"I believe in every single one of those guys [the QBs]. Zach is that pup that's growing into his bark. He's a dog. Those are my guys, I see them every single day and I have 100 percent faith in them."

Practice Gallery | Best Photos from Wednesday of Texans Week

See the Top Practice Images from Wednesday of Texans Week at 1 Jets Drive

E_SNY_2092
1 / 36
E_SNY_3205
2 / 36
E_SNY_3262
3 / 36
E_SNY_3231
4 / 36
E_SNY_3137
5 / 36
E_SNY_2827
6 / 36
E_SNY_2779
7 / 36
E_SNY_2665
8 / 36
E_SNY_2645
9 / 36
E_SNY_2680
10 / 36
E_SNY_2629
11 / 36
E_SNY_2494
12 / 36
E_SNY_2290
13 / 36
E_SNY_2359
14 / 36
E_SNY_2056
15 / 36
E_SNY_2056 2
16 / 36
E_SNY_1572
17 / 36
E_SNY_2029
18 / 36
E_SNY_2073
19 / 36
E_SNY_1994
20 / 36
E_SNY_2028
21 / 36
E_SNY_1981
22 / 36
E_SNY_1559
23 / 36
E_SNY_1827
24 / 36
E_SNY_1752
25 / 36
E_SNY_1889
26 / 36
E_SNY_1919
27 / 36
E_SNY_1685
28 / 36
E_SNY_1668
29 / 36
E_SNY_1680
30 / 36
E_SNY_1661
31 / 36
E_SNY_1590
32 / 36
E_SNY_1497
33 / 36
E_SNY_1557
34 / 36
E_SNY_1562
35 / 36
E_JG1_1360
36 / 36
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Zach Wilson on Starting for Jets vs. Texans: 'Awesome' to Be 'Back with the Guys'

Robert Saleh: 'Good with Decision' for QB to Return; Josh Johnson Backs Up as Flacco, White Go on Reserve/COVID
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 at Texans - Wednesday

WR Corey Davis (Groin) and LB C.J. Mosley (Shoulder) Limited on Wednesday
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Texans

Zach Wilson Back Under Center; C.J. Mosley Sees Improvement in Defense
news

Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Active Roster

LB LaRoy Reynolds Restored to Practice Squad
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Texans

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 12 Road Game
news

Elijah Moore Led NFL WRs with 91.9 PFF Grade in Week 11

Rookie Wideout Is Nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: It's 'Going to Be Awesome When This Thing Gets Flipped'

First-Year HC Has Belief in the "Process," a Young Foundation, Draft Capital and Flexibility in Free Agency 
news

Jets Sign K Alex Kessman to Practice Squad

Green & White Release LB Corey Thompson from P-Squad 
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Elijah Moore's Ceiling, Justin Hardee Tells His Remarkable Story & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Special Teams Ace
news

NFL Play Football Announces Second Annual Madden NFL '22 Youth Club Championship 

Registration open from now until Dec. 13; Championship to held in January
news

First Look | Jets at Texans

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 12 Against David Culley, Tyrod Taylor & Co.
Advertising