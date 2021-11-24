Jets Transition Without Injured RB Michael Carter 

So far this season, Johnson has carried the ball 42 times for 144 yards (3.4 yards a carry) with 1 TD and caught 25 passes for 271 yards (10.8 yards a catch) and 2 TD.

"My role going into the game, regardless if someone is in or out ... I don't think about it," Johnson said. "It's about knowing my details. My job is to execute to the best of my ability. I get to play a game I love. I don't get all hyped up, I just do my job because this team wants to win."

Asked if the Jets (2-8), who have lost three straight games, are desperate to win, Johnson pushed back.

"I wouldn't say desperate, every team wants to win," he said. "It's more of we've just got to do the right things at all times. We can't hurt ourselves with penalties, errors, turnovers. We're not desperate ... that's such an aggressive word! Ugh. We want to win every week. No one plays to lose."

He added: "Really, in the NFL, no one feels sorry for us. We can't pat ourselves on the back like it's OK. We want to keep moving forward, come in every day, get better that day and the next day, Friday, Saturday and play Sunday. We think we can win, a lot of guys know we can win, it just hasn't played out that way."

So while one player (Carter) goes to the sideline injured, another player (Zach Wilson) comes back from injury to play his first game in more than a month. After sustaining a PCL strain against the Patriots on Oct. 24, Wilson has been cleared to return to the field as two of the team's four quarterbacks -- Mike White and Joe Flacco -- have been dealt setbacks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The veteran Josh Johnson has been elevated from the practice squad (without penalty because it is COVID-related), though Saleh said that Flacco could conceivably be available if he passes certain benchmarks.

"It's great [having Wilson back]," Johnson said. "We had a guy making strides going into the Patriots game. It's good to see him out there running the offense and doing what he does.