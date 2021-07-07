Jets Training Camp Preview | Very Good D-Line Gets Even Better

Players to Watch

It's got to be Lawson and how he and Williams play off each other. Lawson's sack numbers are understated — he had 5.5 sacks last year and 20 sacks in four Bengals seasons — but he turned on the rush with 32 QB hits last year, second-most among all NFL defenders, trailing only Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt's 41 QBHs. Williams led the Jets with 7.0 sacks and 14 QB hits and gave hints on multiple occasions that he was ready to step up in class as an all-purpose monster 5-technique.

"I had a million reasons for coming here ... not a million, but you know, a bunch of reasons for coming here," the loquacious Lawson said of his free agency decision, adding that one of them was to play on the same unit as Williams. "That was another attractive option because he's a hell of a player."

Another one to keep an eye on is Fatukasi, who has emerged from being virtually unused as a rookie in '18 to come in right behind the Rams' Aaron Donald as the No. 2 run defender among interior D-linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

Key Questions

Will Q — that's Quinnen, of course — come back strong from his early May small broken bone in his foot and enjoy a really big coming-out party as the third-year? Can Kyle Phillips, who lost more than half of last season to injury, regain his remarkable form as an undrafted rookie free agent, when he had 12.5 tackles for loss/no gain and 1.5 sacks over the last 14 games of '19?