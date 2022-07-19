Jets Training Camp Preview | Special Teams Spotlight's on Braxton Berrios, Kicking Derby

Key Questions

Will Justin Hardee lead the special teams tacklers and blockers again? Hardee topped the Jets with 12 ST tackles and was second with 368 ST snaps, while Del'Shawn Phillips was second with 11 tackles and first with 374 plays. If those two and maybe Hamsah Nasirildeen are in the forefront again, the Jets could remain one of the NFL's return average leaders — they were second in punt returns, first in kickoff returns and second in opponents' KO returns in '21.

Who from the rookie and second-year ranks will leap up and become the special-teams studs behind Hardee and Phillips, especially on punt coverage? The Jets ranked 27th in 2020 and 28th last year in opponents' PR average and have allowed 11.1 yards/return both seasons combined.

Is the third year the charm for P Braden Mann? He improved both his gross and net punting averages in 10 games in '21 over a full season in his rookie campaign. Mann also filled in for parts of the past two seasons on kickoffs, and in the last five games last season, he notched 20 touchbacks on 22 KOs, a 90.9% rate that is third-best in the NFL for a kicker with at least 20 kicks since TB frequency started to be charted in 1994. Keep in mind Mann was an experienced kickoff man at Texas A&M, where he averaged more than 70 KOs in four college seasons.