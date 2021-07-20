Jets Training Camp Preview | Special Teams a Mix of New Blood, Old Hands

Justin Hardee, Elijah Moore and Others Join Braxton Berrios, Braden Mann and Crew for STC Brant Boyer

Jul 20, 2021 at 08:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ5_0059-st-thumb

What's New?
Brant Boyer is decidedly not new as he embarks on his sixth season coordinating the Jets' specialists. But special teams coaches' lot in life is to say goodbye to the old and welcome in the new. So six of the top 10 Jets in terms of most special teams snaps last year are gone (Matthias Farley, Harvey Langi, Frankie Luvu, Neville Hewitt, Tarell Basham and Arthur Maulet). But many new Jets will be making bids for coverage, return and blocking positions, led by fifth-year veteran Justin Hardee, who with New Orleans from 2017-20 participated in 1,104 ST snaps, 20th-most in the NFL in that span.

On punt returns, Braxton Berrios has been joined during OTAs by young vet WR Keelan Cole, who didn't have a lot of returns in his four Jacksonville seasons but still is packing a 15.6-yard average on nine career returns, thanks to his 91-yard TD runback for the Jaguars at Green Bay last year. And second-round rookie Elijah Moore is also getting some looks at PR.

On kickoff returns, Vyncint Smith (26.8 yards/return in 20 games) and Corey Ballentine (26.2 in six for the Green & White last year) are back and have the fourth- and fifth-best KR averages by a Jet (minimum 10 returns) since 2010. They're likely to be joined by rookie RB Michael Carter.

Undrafted free agent K Chris Naggar transferred from Texas last year to do it all (placekick/punt/kickoff) at SMU and will get a long look vs. Sam Ficken in training camp.

Players to Watch
Hardee not only gets a lot of special reps but a lot of coverage tackles to go with those reps. From 2017-20, his 32 ST tackles are tied for 15th-most in the NFL and his 26 solo ST tackles are tied for seventh. He even snuffed a punt and returned it for a score as a rookie in '17. He'd love to get more plays at CB but will be worth watching as he blows up opposing returners in between defensive reps.

Braden Mann finished low in the NFL's punter rankings as a rookie, but he finished strong in the second half with a better inside-the-20 rate and a better hang time unofficially of 4.50 seconds, capped by that monster 5.65-second hanger at the L.A. Rams. And he'll make the TD-saving tackle on occasion as well.

Shifty Carter, the fourth-rounder from North Carolina, had a 22.4-yard average on 29 college kickoff returns and would figure to get a boost from NFL return schemes, considering he also averaged 6.6 yards/rush and 8.0 yards/catch at UNC. ... Is this Daniel Brown's year in coverage? He was re-signed in April after leading the special teams the past two years with 633 snaps, and his 11 ST tackles in that span are the most by a returning Jet (Hewitt had 14).

Key Questions
Will Thomas Hennessy make a mistake? We're sure he's hard on himself for some snaps, but he's never fumbled or launched an errant snap in his four previous seasons as the Jets' LS, nor has he committed a penalty. ... Is this the year Berrios will have more punt returns than fair catches? His 56 FCs the past two years lead the NFL. But no complaints, since his 10.5 yards/return is fifth in the NFL in 2019-20 and fifth-best in a career in franchise history, and he rarely fumbles. ...

Can Ficken rise to the challenge from the undrafted rookie Naggar? Sam had peaks and valleys in his first year in green and white in 2019, then actually kicked better last year but in only nine games as he missed two three-game stretches with a groin injury. ... Boyer's units were in the NFL's top-10 in 2018-19 but fell out of the upper echelon last year. With this year's infusion of new talent, are the Jets' special teams set up to rise again?

Photos | Best Images of the Jets Specialists

See the Jets Specialists Leading Up to the 2021 Season

Braden Mann
1 / 21

Braden Mann

Braden Mann & Thomas Hennessy
2 / 21

Braden Mann & Thomas Hennessy

Sam Ficken & Thomas Hennessy
3 / 21

Sam Ficken & Thomas Hennessy

Sam Ficken
4 / 21

Sam Ficken

Sam Ficken
5 / 21

Sam Ficken

Sam Ficken
6 / 21

Sam Ficken

Sam Ficken
7 / 21

Sam Ficken

Sam Ficken
8 / 21

Sam Ficken

Chris Naggar & Thomas Hennessy
9 / 21

Chris Naggar & Thomas Hennessy

Thomas Hennessy
10 / 21

Thomas Hennessy

Thomas Hennessy
11 / 21

Thomas Hennessy

Thomas Hennessy
12 / 21

Thomas Hennessy

Braden Mann
13 / 21

Braden Mann

Braden Mann
14 / 21

Braden Mann

Braden Mann
15 / 21

Braden Mann

Braden Mann
16 / 21

Braden Mann

Chris Naggar
17 / 21

Chris Naggar

Thomas Hennessy & Chris Naggar
18 / 21

Thomas Hennessy & Chris Naggar

Chris Naggar
19 / 21

Chris Naggar

Chris Naggar
20 / 21

Chris Naggar

Chris Naggar
21 / 21

Chris Naggar

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | One Old but New Face in Safeties Room

Marcus Maye, Ashtyn Davis and Lamarcus Joyner Headline Group
news

Jets Fans Claim All Open Training Camp Practice Tickets Within 24 Hours; Limited Green & White Practice Tickets Remain

Free Tickets to Green & White Practice on Aug. 7 at MetLife Stadium Available at nyjets.com/camp
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Zach Wilson Enters the QB Room

With Three QBs Who Have Not Taken an NFL Snap, Green & White Could Add a Veteran Signal-Caller
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Switch to 4-3 Puts Linebackers Under a Microscope

C.J. Mosley Returns After Sitting Out in 2020
news

Jets Set for Combined Practices with Not One but Two NFL Opponents

First-Year HC Robert Saleh's Team Will Hold Joint August Workouts with Packers & Eagles
news

Jets to Welcome Fans at Training Camp

Green & White Will Have Eight Practices Open to the Public with Free Tickets Are Available to the Public
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Mix of Old & New in Tight Ends Room

Chris Herndon Leads Returnees in '20; Jets Also Added UFA Tyler Kroft & TE-Friendly Coaches
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | CBs Room Is Eager and Talented, but 'Green'

Bryce Hall and Bless Austin Lead a Young CB Group
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | A Lot of Horses in the RB Stable

Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter Join Room That Includes La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Very Good D-Line Gets Even Better

Quinnen Williams Welcomes Established Vets Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins & Vinny Curry to New 4-3 Base
news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Are the WRs the Most Improved Positional Group?

Corey Davis Ready to Be a WR1; Rookie Elijah Moore a Dynamic Player
Advertising