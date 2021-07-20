Jets Training Camp Preview | Special Teams a Mix of New Blood, Old Hands

Players to Watch

Hardee not only gets a lot of special reps but a lot of coverage tackles to go with those reps. From 2017-20, his 32 ST tackles are tied for 15th-most in the NFL and his 26 solo ST tackles are tied for seventh. He even snuffed a punt and returned it for a score as a rookie in '17. He'd love to get more plays at CB but will be worth watching as he blows up opposing returners in between defensive reps.

Braden Mann finished low in the NFL's punter rankings as a rookie, but he finished strong in the second half with a better inside-the-20 rate and a better hang time unofficially of 4.50 seconds, capped by that monster 5.65-second hanger at the L.A. Rams. And he'll make the TD-saving tackle on occasion as well.

Shifty Carter, the fourth-rounder from North Carolina, had a 22.4-yard average on 29 college kickoff returns and would figure to get a boost from NFL return schemes, considering he also averaged 6.6 yards/rush and 8.0 yards/catch at UNC. ... Is this Daniel Brown's year in coverage? He was re-signed in April after leading the special teams the past two years with 633 snaps, and his 11 ST tackles in that span are the most by a returning Jet (Hewitt had 14).

Key Questions

Will Thomas Hennessy make a mistake? We're sure he's hard on himself for some snaps, but he's never fumbled or launched an errant snap in his four previous seasons as the Jets' LS, nor has he committed a penalty. ... Is this the year Berrios will have more punt returns than fair catches? His 56 FCs the past two years lead the NFL. But no complaints, since his 10.5 yards/return is fifth in the NFL in 2019-20 and fifth-best in a career in franchise history, and he rarely fumbles. ...