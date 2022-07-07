Jets Training Camp Preview | 'Special Talent' Michael Carter Leads RBs into New Season

Key Questions

Is Coleman getting old? Last year, his first as a Jet, he sat out six games due to injury/illness, had a second straight season of fewer than 200 offensive snaps, 85 carries and 100 scrimmage touches, and his 4.5 yards/catch was a career low. On the other hand, he averaged 4.2 yards/carry, matching his career average, and unveiled a new trick late in his NFL career by returning 11 kickoffs for a nifty 28.8 yards/return, including that 65-yarder on his second career return in London vs. the Falcons. Saleh last year: "Tevin has proven throughout his career that he can run in this system." So maybe there's still Jet life after his 29th birthday, which he celebrated in April.

Can Perine find his mojo? A fourth-round pick in 2020 who had a solid four-year career at Florida, he has yet to start a game and yet to average 4.0 yards/carry in an NFL season. He began last season with a foot injury but was deactivated for 13 of the Jets' 17 games, the last 11 by coach's decision. Perine seeks to spark his NFL career, which has entered that pivotal third season.

How will the RB rotation work itself out? Carter has a leg up on the starting role after getting 38% of the backfield's 1,174 snaps and 45% of its touches, but that leaves a lot to be divvied up. Will the rotation behind MC be Coleman and Hall with Johnson in his third-down role? And does Bam fit in only as a KO returner (he had three TDs and a 30.8 average on 30 returns in 2020-21 for NCSU) or will he find his niche in the offense?