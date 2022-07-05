Jets Training Camp Preview | Plenty of Playmakers at Wide Receiver for QB Zach Wilson

What's New

After making a run at game-changer Tyreek Hill in March before Miami secured the 'Cheetah's' services, Jets GM Joe Douglas remained committed to adding another receiver to help accelerate the development of second-year QB Zach Wilson. Douglas countered during Round 1 of the NFL Draft with the selection of Ohio State standout Garrett Wilson at No. 10 overall. Wilson, one of only six FBS wideouts to average more than 95.0 receiving yards and 1 TD per game in 2021, finished his college career at OSU ranked seventh in receiving TDs (23), T8 in receptions (143) and 10th in receiving yards (2,213). Jets head coach Robert Saleh raved about Wilson's mental makeup during rookie minicamp.

"His ability to absorb information and playbook, his drive to be great, the tenacity that he plays with on the football field," Saleh said. "When that ball is in the air, it's his. So, it's just all-encompassing in terms of the way he's wired."

Wilson (6-0, 192), an outstanding athlete who received Division I college basketball offers, posted a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash in addition to a 36-inch vertical jump. He thrived at both slot and outside the numbers before going out with a bang for the Buckeyes. In his final three games, against Purdue, Michigan State and Michigan, Wilson had at least 100 yards in each contest and totaled 27 catches for 371 yards and 6 TDs.

"He's another speed guy, he's got the whole repertoire in terms of the route tree," Saleh said. "He's got great body control and he's a lot stronger, you see him, and he looks a little slight, but he's actually very strong. He plays the game very strong, he's got great range, he's got really good speed. So, he's another guy that he can win one-on-one, which, obviously, when you look at Buffalo, New England, Miami, they're man-to-man coverage teams."

And while he's not new, first-team All-Pro returner Braxton Berrios re-upped with the Jets in free agency following a career year with 46 receptions and 431 yards receiving.