Jets Training Camp Preview | OL Should Benefit From New Scheme

Players to Watch

C Connor McGovern quietly closed out the 2020 season -- his first as a Jet -- on a high note. After a self-described rocky start to the season, he finished Weeks 7-17 with a 71.2 PFF grade, which ranked No. 10 among all centers in the NFL. From Weeks 9-17, he had a 73.3 grade, which ranked No. 8. McGovern is entering his sixth professional season and has had a new coordinator each year, but he believes the Green & White's system suits him the best.

"The outside-zone aspect, this system, is more tailored to a little bit more athletic, especially interior, linemen," McGovern said. "Linemen who can really get off the ball and that kind of thing. That's kind of how I've made my living. I'm definitely not the biggest guy on the offensive line in the NFL, but I strive to be one of the faster, quicker and most in shape offensive linemen. This system definitely suits those strengths."

RT George Fant, another player in his second season with the Jets, could also benefit in a system like this where he can use his versatility. Fant, who was a team captain in 2020, also played basketball in college.

LT Mekhi Becton is another player to watch. He had an impressive rookie season in 2020, quickly emerging as a franchise cornerstone. He should be more polished in 2021 and could become one of the league's best young tackles.

Key Question

Who will line up Week 1 as the team's starting five? The Jets have a lot of versatile players and you'd pencil in Mekhi Becton at LT, Connor McGovern at C and Morgan Moses at RT, which leaves the guards. Greg Van Roten could start again at RG and at LG; a lot of analysts think Vera-Tucker will line up next to Becton.