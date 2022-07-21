Jets Training Camp Preview | OL Mekhi Becton, George Fant Battling at Left Tackle

What's New

To no one's surprise, GM Joe Douglas added another offensive lineman in free agency in Pro Bowl LG Laken Tomlinson after five seasons with San Francisco. Tomlinson (6-3, 315) has played in 80 of the 49ers' 81 games since he joined the team in 2017 -- he missed Week 1 that season. He adds nastiness and championship caliber to an already-impressive line.

"Seeing all the familiar faces of the coaching staff, the transition is going a lot better than I thought it would," Tomlinson said in the spring. "Spending time around the guys and building that chemistry, it's going as well as it could. It's really good to be able to come out here and work with the guys and just show them everything I can do for the team."

With Tomlinson's addition, second-year OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is moving from left guard to right guard. Vera-Tucker, the No. 14 overall selection in 2021 out of USC, did not hesitate moving to RG when Douglas told him about the signing of Tomlinson. Moving to the right side is not unfamiliar for AVT -- he played there in college for one season.