Jets Training Camp Hurts So Good for WR Garrett Wilson 

Wilson is learning and splashing. Last Saturday, he made a diving catch over the middle to corral a Zach Wilson laser and pointed for a first down. On several occasions, he's gotten space and then did damage with yards after the catch. Wilson, who was a standout basketball player at Lake Travis HS in Texas, posted a 36-inch vertical leap in the spring. He's got spring in his legs and the Jets have raved about his catching radius. After lighting it up with C.J. Stroud last season at Ohio State, the receiver is building familiarity with the Jets' Zach Wilson.

"It's kind of been the same way as the offense has been moving," he said. "We've been putting in the time, the reps, and putting in time with each other, off the field and on the field. Even during our offseason time, we did some things so that we could build chemistry. Now that we're in training camp, we're trying to take every single rep like it's a game rep and just keep building on what we already have. The chemistry will just keep on growing from here."

The Jets have a young offensive core that will continue to group up together. While Corey Davis (27) and Braxton Berrios (26) will be counted for their veteran leadership as much as their production, Elijah Moore (22) and Wilson (22) are young guns oozing with potential. Moore, a second-round pick last year out of Ole Miss, had only 9 catches in his first five professional games. Then in Week 7 against Cincinnati, Moore had 6 catches for 67 yards and that started a six-game heater when he totaled 34 catches, 459 receiving yards and 5 receiving TDs.

In 2021, OC Mike LaFleur was in his first year, the system was new for everyone and the QB had never taken an NFL snap. Wilson enters a better situation for a first-year player to make a transition.