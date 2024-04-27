Jets Move Up 2 Spots in Round 5

Jets GM Joe Douglas traded both sixth-round picks – No. 185 and No. 190 – to Philadelphia for pick No. 171.

Douglas has now traded either up or back each of the six times the Green & White have been on the clock and his fourth trade on Day 3.

He first traded with the Packers, sending pick No. 111 in exchange for No. 126 and No. 190. He then traded pick No. 126 to the Lions in exchange for Detroit's third-round pick in 2025 and he executed a trade with the 49ers for a pair of fifth-round picks – No. 173 and No. 176.

Douglas also traded back one spot in the first round and selected Penn State T Olu Fashanu before trading up from No. 72 to the top of the third round at No. 65 to draft WR Malachi Corley.