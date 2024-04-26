Jets Trade No. 10 Overall Pick to Vikings

The Jets traded one spot back, from No. 10 overall to No. 11 overall with the Vikings.
In addition, the Green & White sent pick No. 203 (Round 6) for picks No. 129 (Round 4) and No. 157 (Round 5).
This is the seventh time since Douglas was hired as general manager of the Jets in 2019 that he has traded down, but this is the first he traded down in the first round. He traded up twice in Round 1 – for Alijah Vera-Tucker (2021 with MIN) and Jermaine Johnson (2022 with TEN).
Five current role players and depth pieces were involved in the trade backs – CB Brandin Echols (LV 2021), T Carter Warren and LB Zaire Barnes (NE 2023), DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse and TE Zach Kuntz (LV 2023) – and still remain from the six trades.