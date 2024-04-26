Jets Trade No. 10 Overall Pick to Vikings

The Jets traded one spot back, from No. 10 overall to No. 11 overall with the Vikings.

This is the seventh time since Douglas was hired as general manager of the Jets in 2019 that he has traded down, but this is the first he traded down in the first round. He traded up twice in Round 1 – for Alijah Vera-Tucker (2021 with MIN) and Jermaine Johnson (2022 with TEN).