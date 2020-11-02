Jets Trade LB Avery Williamson and Acquire Fifth-Round Pick in 2022

Green & White Also Send Seventh-Round Selection in 2022 to Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 02, 2020 at 09:45 AM
The Jets have traded LB Avery Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Steelers for a 2022 fifth-round pick. The trade agreement will be official after Williamson passes a physical.

Williamson (6-1, 246) played in seven games for the Jets this season (six starts) and had 59 tackles, 3 pass defenses and 1 interception. He signed with the Jets in 2018 after four years with the Titans, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2014. He led the Jets with 120 tackles his first season in green and white, but missed last season with a knee injury that he sustained in the preseason. Williamson, 28, has 555 career tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 17 PDs and 4 INTs.

