Jets Trade LB Avery Williamson and Acquire Fifth-Round Pick in 2022

Williamson (6-1, 246) played in seven games for the Jets this season (six starts) and had 59 tackles, 3 pass defenses and 1 interception. He signed with the Jets in 2018 after four years with the Titans, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2014. He led the Jets with 120 tackles his first season in green and white, but missed last season with a knee injury that he sustained in the preseason. Williamson, 28, has 555 career tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 17 PDs and 4 INTs.