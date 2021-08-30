Jets Trade for Texans DE Shaq Lawson

Joe Douglas Adds Pass Rusher with 20.5 Career Sacks; Team Releases S Bennet Jackson

Aug 30, 2021 at 03:58 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP21227706492057-lawson-thumb
Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Jets have acquired Texans DE Shaq Lawson in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick they originally obtained from the 49ers in exchange for DL Jordan Willis last October. The team has also released S Bennett Jackson.

Lawson (6-3, 267) signed with the Texans in the offseason after spending the 2020 season with the Dolphins. He had 4 sacks and 18 QB hits last season in addition to 32 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass defense. The No. 19 overall pick by the Bills in 2016 out of Clemson, Lawson totaled 16.5 sacks in four seasons in Buffalo, including a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2019. He has 140 career tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, 58 QB hits, 11 pass defenses and 6 forced fumbles in 64 games (24 starts).

Lawson overlapped with Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton in Buffalo in 2017-19 when Whitecotton was as the Bills' assistant defensive line coach (2018-19) and the administrative assistant to head coach Sean McDermott (2017).

Jackson (6-0, 192) was released by the Green & White Aug. 17 and re-signed Aug. 20 after placing S Zane Lewis on injured reserve. A sixth-round pick of the Giants in 2014, he appeared in four games for the Jets in the 2020 season and took 48 special teams snaps before he was placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. He's spent the last two seasons on and off the team's active roster and first joined the club as a waiver claim in September 2019.

Related Content

news

Connor McGovern Is 'Built' for Jets' Running Scheme

Veteran Center Says Rookie QB Zach Wilson Is a 'Gamer'
news

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh on Cuts: 'The Worst Part of Football'

C Connor McGovern Says Jets HC Will Motivate Everybody; Matt Cavanaugh Adds Experience in the Offensive Room
news

Jets' DT Sheldon Rankins Says He's Ready to Create Havoc

On Trade for Shaq Lawson, 'The More Firepower the Better'
news

As Roster Cutdown to 53 Nears, It's Decision Time for the Jets

GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Aligned on How Green & White Should Be Built
news

With the Regular Season Approaching, Jets QB Zach Wilson Is in Attack Mode 

Rookie Signal-Caller: "There's Always So Much You Can Work On"
news

Notebook | For LB Jamien Sherwood and the Young Jets, It's on to the Regular Season

RB Ty Johnson Finishes Strong Summer; QB Josh Johnson Stays in the Moment 
news

Now It Gets Real for HC Robert Saleh and the Jets

Zach Wilson & Co. Watch as Green & White Rally in Final Preseason Game
news

Jets-Eagles 3 Takeaways | Hail Mary Finish Puts a Bow on 2021 Preseason

With Jets Rookie QB Zach Wilson on the Sideline, Josh Johnson and James Morgan Played One Half Each
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Sits Out vs. Eagles but Got Much Accomplished This Summer

Rookie Won't Rest on Any Preseason Accomplishments with Opening Day Only 2 Weeks Away
news

Kenny Yeboah Rises to the Occasion with Hail Mary TD That Helps Jets Tie Eagles

Green & White TE Calls His Last-Second Catch, Another TD & 100 Receiving Yards 'Crazy' & 'Surreal'
news

Start of Jets-Eagles Preseason Game Delayed Until 8 P.M. Due to Weather

Kickoff Set for 8 P.M. on Friday Night
Advertising