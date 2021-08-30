Jets Trade for Texans DE Shaq Lawson

The Jets have acquired Texans DE Shaq Lawson in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick they originally obtained from the 49ers in exchange for DL Jordan Willis last October. The team has also released S Bennett Jackson.

Lawson (6-3, 267) signed with the Texans in the offseason after spending the 2020 season with the Dolphins. He had 4 sacks and 18 QB hits last season in addition to 32 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass defense. The No. 19 overall pick by the Bills in 2016 out of Clemson, Lawson totaled 16.5 sacks in four seasons in Buffalo, including a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2019. He has 140 career tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, 58 QB hits, 11 pass defenses and 6 forced fumbles in 64 games (24 starts).

Lawson overlapped with Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton in Buffalo in 2017-19 when Whitecotton was as the Bills' assistant defensive line coach (2018-19) and the administrative assistant to head coach Sean McDermott (2017).