Jets Trade for S Chuck Clark

The Jets have traded for Ravens S Chuck Clark in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
Clark (6-0, 205) played in 17 games for Baltimore this past season, totaling 101 tackles, 4 pass defenses, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.
He was drafted in the sixth round in 2017 out of Virginia Tech and has appeared in 96 games (63 starts) for the Ravens. He has 384 career tackles with 5 interceptions, 32 PDs, 5 FF and 1 FR. Clark, 27, was the Ravens' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee. He helped Baltimore finish No. 1 in the NFL in rushing defense in 2021.
See the best images of the former Raven and Jets free agency addition.