Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Trade for S Chuck Clark

Ravens' Former Safety Had 101 Tackles in 17 Starts in 2022 Season

Mar 15, 2023 at 07:00 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Trade-ChuckClark-16x9

The Jets have traded for Ravens S Chuck Clark in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Clark (6-0, 205) played in 17 games for Baltimore this past season, totaling 101 tackles, 4 pass defenses, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

He was drafted in the sixth round in 2017 out of Virginia Tech and has appeared in 96 games (63 starts) for the Ravens. He has 384 career tackles with 5 interceptions, 32 PDs, 5 FF and 1 FR. Clark, 27, was the Ravens' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee. He helped Baltimore finish No. 1 in the NFL in rushing defense in 2021.

Gallery | Top Photos of S Chuck Clark

See the best images of the former Raven and Jets free agency addition.

Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
1 / 18

Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark, back left, and linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, back right, tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
2 / 18

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark, back left, and linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, back right, tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns tight end Demetrius Harris (88) catches a 1-yard touchdown pass under pressure from Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
3 / 18

Cleveland Browns tight end Demetrius Harris (88) catches a 1-yard touchdown pass under pressure from Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark, left, brings down Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
4 / 18

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark, left, brings down Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens strong safety Chuck Clark (36) heads to the end zone for a touchdown on a fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
5 / 18

Baltimore Ravens strong safety Chuck Clark (36) heads to the end zone for a touchdown on a fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, right, runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens strong safety Chuck Clark tries to bring him down during the first half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
6 / 18

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, right, runs with the ball as Baltimore Ravens strong safety Chuck Clark tries to bring him down during the first half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against Baltimore Ravens strong safety Chuck Clark (36), Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 27-13. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
7 / 18

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against Baltimore Ravens strong safety Chuck Clark (36), Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 27-13. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens Chuck Clark is unable to hang on to a pass for an interception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 27-13. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
8 / 18

Baltimore Ravens Chuck Clark is unable to hang on to a pass for an interception during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 27-13. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (28) comes under pressure from Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
9 / 18

Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray (28) comes under pressure from Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, top, and strong safety Chuck Clark (36) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
10 / 18

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, top, and strong safety Chuck Clark (36) tackle Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) grabs Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt's (27) foot, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore, MD. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
11 / 18

Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) grabs Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt's (27) foot, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore, MD. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is forced out of the pocket by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Ravens won 24-17. (AP Photo/John Munson)
12 / 18

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is forced out of the pocket by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Ravens won 24-17. (AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) reacts in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
13 / 18

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) reacts in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark intercepts a pass to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Rashawn Scott (87) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
14 / 18

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark intercepts a pass to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Rashawn Scott (87) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams, bottom, scores a touchdown under Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
15 / 18

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams, bottom, scores a touchdown under Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
16 / 18

Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) intercepts the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Kansas City, Mo. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
17 / 18

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) intercepts the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Kansas City, Mo. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) misses the catch against Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
18 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) misses the catch against Baltimore Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2034 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

LB Quincy Williams Re-Signs with Jets

The Joker Wants to Continue to Build and Finish

news

Jets Release WR-KR Braxton Berrios

Former 6th-Round Pick Played in 65 Games Over Last Four Seasons

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Reserve/Future Deal

Veteran Had 4 Stints on Green & White Practice Squad in 2022

news

Jets Sign Seven Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

QB Chris Streveler and LB Chazz Surratt Among Those Who Received Contracts

news

Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor to Practice Squad

Green & White Release LB Kai Nacua from P-Squad

news

Jets Sign Hamsah Nasirildeen to the Active Roster; Elevate Two Defenders from Practice Squad

S Will Parks & DL Tanzel Smart Elevated for Lions Game

news

Jets Release S Will Parks

Veteran Safety Appeared in 11 Games This Season

news

Jets Sign OL Eric Smith to Practice Squad

Veteran Has Rejoins Green & White

news

Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Place LB Marcell Harris on P-Squad Injured Reserve

news

Jets Elevate LB Marcell Harris

Veteran Linebacker Has Played in 10 Games with Green & White This Season

news

Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Active Roster, Place OL Max Mitchell on NFI

Green & White Add OL Sam Schlueter to Practice Squad

Advertising