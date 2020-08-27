Jets Trade for RB Kalen Ballage 

Former Miami Dolphins Back Played Under Adam Gase in 2018

Aug 27, 2020 at 04:45 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

200312 Free Agency-ballage-16x9

The Jets have traded for Dolphins RB Kalen Ballage in exchange for a seventh-round conditional draft pick in 2021.

Ballage, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State in 2018, played the past two seasons in Miami. He appeared in 24 games (6 starts) and rushed for 326 yards and 4 touchdowns on 110 carries. Ballage, 6-2, 231, played under Jets head coach Adam Gase as a rookie and averaged 5.3 yards per carry on 36 rushes. He played four seasons at ASU and ran for 1,984 yards (4.4 avg) and 27 TDs on 450 carries. He added 82 receptions, 682 receiving yards and 2 scores through the air. Ballage also returned kicks for the Sun Devils, averaging 22.1 yards per return.

