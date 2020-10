Willis (6-4, 207) played in two games this season. The Green & White claimed him on Sept. 11, 2019 and he played in nine games last year, totaling 7 tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble. Willis, who was drafted by the Bengals in the third round in 2017, has 52 tackles, 8 TFLs, 3 sacks and 9 QB hits in 43 games (two starts).