Jets Top Pick Zach Wilson: 'I Can't Wait to Get Started'

Wilson, a big fan of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, added: "The system is so quarterback friendly. It's reliant on a strong, powerful run game, and ability for deception -- make defense think one thing then hit a pass over the middle over their heads. There's so much variation, it's what makes it [the offense] so quarterback friendly.

"I think [the new offense is] so similar to BYU. A ton of shifts, motions, a little bit of pro-style under center, pushing the ball down the field, play-action pass. I think that that West Coast style of offense that coach LaFleur, coach Saleh are going to bring in is exactly ... if I had to write exactly the offense I'd want to play in, it would be right there. I think the coaching staff is exactly what I needed and the scheme is right there, so I can't wait to start learning it."

As the new Baby Face of the franchise, Wilson said that he is prepared for the culture shock that will come from moving from Utah to the New York/New Jersey area. He's unfazed and ready to dive in.