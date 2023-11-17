Tony Adams 'Hopes to Play' at 'All-Pro Level' in Rematch With Buffalo

After he started in the Jets' regular-season finale against Miami last season – in which the team was already eliminated from playoff contention –, Adams made his second career start in Week 1 against the Bills in the Monday night opener. He had 5 tackles and helped Green & White force Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen into 4 turnovers.

"I felt like that game was super loud," Adams said. "MetLife was rocking, and I loved how I carried myself and my poise. I made some mistakes, but I know every game isn't going to perfect. As a starter I feel like I have been learning and getting better each week. I am still listening to my coaches an getting better each day."

Adams credited HC Robert Saleh, Ulbrich, defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel ,and teammates Jordan Whitehead and Adrian Amos for their guidance.

"They make me so much better because they hold me accountable and to the standard," Adams said. "And this whole defense, they play to a standard of ball. It is a standard the coaches hold us too. I can say that no one is satisfied and that makes you want to push more."

Adams missed games in Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. But since his return he has been comfortable in his role. It showed in Week 6. When the Jets trailed the Eagles, 14-12, with fewer than two minutes remaining, Adams jumped a pass from QB Jalen Hurts and returned the ball 45 yards to the Philadelphia 8-yard line to set up BR Breece Hall's game-winning TD run.

With the team from Western New York coming up on the schedule again in Week 11, Adams will get an opportunity to show just how far he's come.