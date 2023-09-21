6 Players to Watch When Jets Battle AFC East Rival New England

Zach Wilson can be a Jet to watch every week, and no doubt will be spotlighted the rest of the season. And certainly the Jets quarterback can make fans forget about last week's rough-all-around roadtrip to Big D with a big game at MetLife Stadium.

But it will take more than a quarterback to end the Green & White droughts against New England — 14 consecutive losses overall, seven in a row at MetLife. It will take a team effort like the opening-night win over the Bills.

"Yes, it's New England, and it's a division game, and the past is the past," head coach Robert Saleh said. "But all our focus is on today, trying to be our best version of ourselves so we can find a way to get this one on Sunday."

If the Jets get this one, their stock will rise again — for starters, they'd be 2-0 in the AFC East for the first time since 2012. Meanwhile the Patriots' woes would continue. They are 0-2 for the first time since 2001, haven't been 0-3 since 2000, and have held no lead in their first two games for the first time since 1992.

Here are six players to watch (besides the QB) in the Jets' Sunday quest to slay their recent draggin' vs. the Patriots.

RB Breece Hall — Breece wants the ball more than his four carries vs. the Cowboys (plus incompletions on two targets). But he won't get them if the Jets can't maximize their third-down performance and minimize their turnovers. If they can improve there, then Hall, one of the speediest RBs in the NFL, could return to the form he showed in his first eight games as a Jet. Along with Dalvin Cook continuing to shake off the rust, the Jets may be able to gash the Pats' run defense, 23rd in yards/game and 20th in yards/carry (4.40). That in turn could provide Z.Wilson the chance to connect off play action with Garrett Wilson and his wideouts, along with timely tosses to his TEs and backs.