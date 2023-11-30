6 Players to Watch as Jets Seek to Start Streak of '6 Great Games' on Sunday vs. Atlanta

Atlanta on Sunday at MetLife Stadium represents several things to the Jets.

For one, the Falcons are the Jets' "17th game" this season, the extra interconference opponent added to the schedule to fill out teams' 17-game schedules since 2021. For another, it's a return to schedule normalcy for the Jets, who last played a 1 p.m. ET home game in Week 3 against the Patriots.

More important, the visitors are a lot like their hosts in that they had high hopes for '23 but have struggled recently. Atlanta dropped three in a row before beating New Orleans at home on Sunday, while the Jets are trying to snap a four-game skid. The Falcons have produced more offense than the Jets, but the Green & White have been better at the turnover game than the Red & Black Birds (minus-1 turnover margin and 19 takeaways to minus-6 and 12).

The records are similar — the Falcons are 5-6 and the Jets 4-7 — but a major difference is that Atlanta comes in as the team with the much better playoff position, since they're in first place in the .500-challenged NFC South. But they also come in as a team not as good on the road (1-4) as at home (4-2). And perhaps that will give the Jets some impetus toward finding their winning ways again and returning to the AFC postseason conversation.

"Everybody's trying to get on the same page and talk about how to get this train back on the tracks," MLB and team captain C.J. Mosley said on Monday after the the Black Friday loss to Miami. "It's about controlling your controllables. ... If we can control the tangible things, do those and get back to the basics, we can start seeing our improvement, but it's one day at a time."

And will QB Aaron Rodgers returning to limited practice this week have any bearing on the Jets' mental approach toward this game?

Here are six players to watch as the Jets, in the words of head coach Robert Saleh, prepare "to play six great football games" to close out this regular season