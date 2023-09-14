Sixpack to Watch When Jets Take On Cowboys in Their Home Opener

The Jets continue their post-Aaron Rodgers-injury march into Game 2, some would say grimly, some confidently, some defiantly. But Jets head coach Robert Saleh says, despite losing No. 8 for the season, his team has no intention of feeling as if it's behind the eight-ball for the season.

"Everyone believes in themselves," Saleh said. "And we believe we have a really good football team."

QB Zach Wilson's role and the team's presence in the season-opening overtime victory over the Bills was noted by young veteran CB Sauce Gardner: "He stepped up, offense stepped up, defense stepped up, and especially special teams stepped up. I feel like we played complementary football."

Next up, the Jets hope not to compliment Dallas too highly and come out of AT&T Stadium with a road win after playing in the Cowboys' home opener (and Dallas is 9-3 in its last 12 HOs). In honor of the "whole team" approach the Jets took to beat the Bills, here are six Jets to watch, from each of their three units, in only their second visit to spacious AT&T to play the Pokes:

QB Zach Wilson — The spotlight is and will be on Wilson all season following Rodgers' injury. Wilson got better in the second half and earned the victory in long relief over Buffalo, but Dallas is a different breed of cattle. The Cowboys would love to launch ends Osa Odighizuwa and Dorance Armstrong, LB Micah Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys rush as they did in posting seven sacks of the Giants' Daniel Jones. Wilson will need near-flawless protection, especially by LT Duane Brown and RT Mekhi Becton, if he is to operate efficiently in the pocket and find his receivers, especially as he did on third down four times vs. the Bills, and not serve up untimely turnovers.