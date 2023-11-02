6+ Players to Watch as Jets Focus 'a Lot of Energy' at Chargers on Primetime Stage

The Jets and Chargers present intriguing storylines for ESPN and their Monday Night Football audience. Are the Jets good or lucky, sitting at 4-3 and on a streak of tight victories by 10, 6 and 3 points? Are the Los Angeles Chargers flawed or unlucky, coming in at 3-4?

Answers will be provided when the often struggling Jets offense goes up against the low-ranked Chargers defense, and when the top-10 Green & White defense comes to grips with QB Justin Herbert, WR Keenan Allen, RB Austin Ekeler and the 'Bolts' top-10 offense.

Don't overlook the Jets specialists, who provided the winning edge in the soggy comeback win over the Giants. And maybe Darrelle Revis receiving his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during the game will give the home team a lift as well.

Head coach Robert Saleh knows the next month will be crucial in determining which kind of team these Jets are — after the Chargers comes a short week and long trip to play the Las Vegas Raiders the following Sunday night, then two division games, at Buffalo and home for Miami.

But Saleh isn't looking past Monday — "We're in the moment," the Jets HC said. And LB Quincy Williams, the AFC Defensive Player for October, is looking ahead only to performing in the warm glow of an important home night game.

"Really bright lights, the crowd will be rocking," Williams said. "And with it being a primetime game also, I'm expecting a lot of energy, for real, for real." Only appropriate, playing the Chargers.

These six players are among the Jets to watch when they try to end their four-game losing streak to LA while extending their current win streak to four: