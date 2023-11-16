6 Players to Watch When the Jets Travel to Play the 'Explosive as Heck' Bills

Next up for the Jets are the Bills in Orchard Park, NY, late Sunday afternoon. And there are a lot of reasons for the Green & White to want to deal a loss to their AFC East brethren.

For one, Buffalo is a division rival, and at 5-5 the Bills are within a half-game of the 4-5 Jets. A win allow the Jets to move ahead of the Bills by a half-game. That's not much, but it could be the start of building a wild-card playoff edge.

For another, a Jets win, combined with their 22-16 overtime opening-night victory rising from the ashes of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury, would give them their first season sweep of the Bills since 2016.

But as any coach will tell you, the most important reason of a win is because it's the next win, no matter who it comes against, for your fans, your team, yourself. The Jets need touchdowns and a victory, two elements that have eluded them for the past two weeks. Buffalo just happens to be next on the schedule.

But the Bills will be tough, in part due to the unknowns of head coach Sean McDermott's midseason switch of offensive coordinators from Ken Dorsey to Joe Brady. Jets HC Robert Saleh says whatever changes, Bills will be Bills.

"They are who they are. It's an extremely talented football team," Saleh said. "They're still a top 10 offense despite changing coordinators. ... Josh Allen is one of the better quarterbacks in football. They've got tremendous skill, guys all over the place. Their offensive line is good, they're explosive as heck. So we're still expecting to see those guys."

Here are six players to watch as the Jets attempt to secure their first win at hostile Highmark Stadium since 2019 when they fashioned a one-touchdown, season-ending 13-6 win.

WR Garrett Wilson — There's no question Zach Wilson and Garrett Wilson are finding a connection. Garrett has only one 100-yard game — exactly 100 in the road rain against the Giants — but in all of his last four games, he has had at least 12 targets, seven catches, 80 yards and one catch of 29 yards or better. There's a feeling Z.Wilson-to-G.Wilson could have a breakout game soon, and when that happens, it could pull RB Breece Hall, WR Allen Lazard, TE Tyler Conklin and the offense along with them. And who better to break out against than their AFC East friends but rude division hosts who have beaten the visitors from the NYC market three times in a row and eight of their last 11 meetings.