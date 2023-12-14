6 to Watch as Zach Wilson, Jets Attempt to 'Let It Rip' in Their Miami Rematch

It doesn't seem logical that the Jets, who gave up 395 yards and 34 points in their Black Friday home loss to Miami, will go down to South Florida for Sunday's game at Hard Rock Cafe and end the Dolphins' seven-game home win streak over their AFC East brethren (with six of those one-score victories)?

But logic often gives way to hot teams and tough injuries. Are the Jets the hotter team at 5-8 but with Zach Wilson rising back into the starting lineup with his and the Jets' remarkable 30-6 wipeout of the playoff-hopeful Texans? Or are the 'Fins at 9-4 but coming off their disappointing fall-from-ahead 28-27 MNF loss to the visiting Titans, who like the Jets are 5-8 and on the outside of the AFC postseason grid looking in.

Can Tua Tagovailoa keep the Miami offense purring along If Tyreek Hill is limited or out due to his ankle injury suffered vs. Tennessee. And will the Jets' Breece Hall or the Dolphins' Raheem Mostert be bothered more or less or not at all by the softened Hard Rock Stadium grass after steady rain from now through the morning hours Sunday?

Questions, questions. And here are six players to watch who may have the answers, answers to a road win that would continue the late-season push by the Jets by taking on this latest division challenge.

Oops, did we misspeak? "You could say challenge," HC Robert Saleh said about his QB, which could apply equally to his offense and his team. "In my mind it's more just have that continued confidence and swag and just play with that let-it-rip mentality."