Jets to Offer Robust Programming Lineup During 2022 Season

With the Jets' Week 1 matchup against the Ravens just days away, the team's content group has transitioned to its regular-season schedule on its broadcast, digital and social platforms.

The Jets, who recently extended their 24-year relationship with WCBS-TV, will debut 1JD Films Presents Saturday night at 11:35 PM with "The Driver: A Hero's 9/11 Story." On Sunday mornings, Jets Gameday with Robert Saleh will have a new time slot as the show, which features Bart Scott, Cynthia Frelund and Brian Baldinger plus contributors Erik Coleman, Quincy Enunwa and Leger Douzable and team reporters Ethan Greenberg, Caroline Hendershot and Eric Allen, will air weekly at 7:30 a.m. With CBS airing a 9-11 ceremony this Sunday, Jets Gameday will run Saturday at midnight following 1 JD Films Presents and then re-air Sunday at 11:30 on WLNY, leading into NFL Today.

"We are excited to kick off the 2022 season and bring the best broadcast experience to our fans this preseason," said Jets team president Hymie Elhai. "WCBS and the Jets have maintained a very strong relationship over the past 24 years, and we intend to deepen our commitment to growing our fan base with brand new content on the station."

The Jets' live gameday offerings will be highlighted by Pregame Central presented by Bud Lite and Jets Overtime presented by SiriusXM. Jets alums Anthony Becht and Quincy Enunwa will join Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Caroline Hendershot for the team's digital pregame show, which will start two hours before kickoff, and the crew will return for Jets OT 60 minutes following the final whistle. The team's postgame wrap will include the latest word from the Jets inside the locker room and at the podium plus exclusive 1-on-1s.

The Jets Podcast Network also is entering a new fall phase. Eric Allen and Bart Scott will co-host The Jets Official Podcast presented by WynnBET, which will run on Wednesdays, while Ethan Greenberg and Cynthia Frelund return for year two of the Game Preview Podcast and that will debut weekly on Thursdays. Caroline Hendershot will host 10 installments of NewYorkHer throughout the season and Dan Graca and Richie Driss are set to kick off Touchdown UK for the team's fans across the pond and here at home.