QB Tim Boyle 'Is the Quintessential Story of Not Giving Up'

Boyle, 29, grew up in Connecticut and was signed by the Jets in free agency in April. He spent a couple of seasons as Aaron Rodgers' backup with the Green Bay Packers and had his most productive season as a professional with the Lions in 2021. In four games (three starts), Boyle was 61 of 94 (64.9%), 526 yards and 3 TDs. He was with the Bears last season.

"He has an interesting story," Douzable said. "He started at UConn, then went to Eastern Kentucky. When you look at the numbers, this guy is the quintessential story of not giving up. Whenever he had an opportunity, he took advantage of it. Has familiarity with [offensive coordinator] Nathaniel Hackett helps, the ball comes out quick, he's a veteran and knows where to go with the football. The only thing that sucks is that it's a Friday game and he won't have time to build up continuity. This is a veteran guy who has played some football and been around the block. Maybe the offense will execute at a higher level."

Boyle (the 16th player in the past 15 years to start at QB for the Green & White), however, will face some of the same challenges as Wilson has dealt with during his time with the Jets -- an offensive line lacking in continuity. So far this season, the Jets have used seven different combinations on the line (five different combos in the past five games) and employed a staggering 13 different players on the O-line. And now Mekhi Becton, who left Sunday's game with an injured ankle, is questionable for Sunday's contest against the 'Fins.

"When you lose three in a row and the offense has been anemic, you're looking for a spark," Douzable said. "I don't like using that word, but I feel there has to be a reason for something to change. When offense has performed how it's performed, something is going to change.

Scott added: "You have to believe in something sometimes, so that when you make a change everyone is going to try to believe. All it takes is a couple of good balls to get momentum, and I believe that belief was gone.

"They're still not far away, the football gods keep giving you an opportunity. Buffalo has a tough schedule, I'm not saying the Jets don't. But if they can split [with Buffalo and Miami], they have an opportunity to fight another week. People thought teams like Denver, the Raiders were out of it and the Jets can still be alive if they win a couple of games. We've seen the Jets do that. Teams continue to get hurt, but our defense is still together and you have a unit that can dominate."

Scott sees the Black Friday game as an opportunity for Boyle to flash his talent and be the first to etch his name in the Jets' and NFL record books.