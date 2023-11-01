Jets P Thomas Morstead Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Going back to 2008, Morstead is one of only 15 different players to have three punts land inside the 5-yard line in a game and one of only two in the last six seasons.

"I love that Coach [Saleh] got asked just a few weeks ago after we had back-to-back safeties and he said, 'I like how Thomas is being aggressive,' " Morstead said. "Coach Boyer doesn't always like me going too aggressive, because you don't want touchbacks on the résumé, but it just felt nice to have that public verbiage. It kind of takes the handcuffs off a little bit. It's just fun to be aggressive."

Morstead said he struggled to find a team to sign with over the offseason because of his age (37) and after the game, he was noticeably emotional and thankful for the opportunity.

"No one would sign me because I was old," Morstead said. "Today was a full-circle moment for me."

This season Morstead is No. 2 in punts (40) and punt yardage (1918) and No. 4 in fewest punt return yards allowed (119, min. 30 punts)

"Morstead had an MVP performance Sunday," GM Joe Douglas said. "Man, I love that dude. … When you can pin an opponent inside their own 5-yard line, those are game-changing plays."